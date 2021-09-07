Sarah Morton digs deep, helps Munster volleyball hold off Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — Sarah Morton simply doesn’t know how to quit.

The Munster libero has made a career out of making jaw-dropping digs and the senior delivered another on Tuesday night that helped lead the Mustangs to a 26-24, 25-23, 25-19 win over Andrean in Northwest Crossroads Conference action.

With the Mustangs trailing 20-16 late in the opening set, Morton sprinted toward the back corner of the court, launched her body toward the ball and extended her arm to lift the ball back into play. Munster eventually finished off the point and rallied to take the first set.

“Volleyball is fun,” Morton said. “It’s fun going out there and going after every ball. I don’t think about pain when I play. It’s all adrenaline.”

Morton’s reference to pain dates back to a key dig she delivered in Munster’s semistate victory over McCutcheon last season when she dove into the bleachers to save a ball. She earned a swollen cheek for her efforts as well as a trip to the Class 4A state finals.

“Next to the dig she made last year, this is one of the more impressive plays she’s ever had,” Munster coach Brett Boden said. “It helped turn the momentum of the match.”