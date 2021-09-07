Sarah Morton digs deep, helps Munster volleyball hold off Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — Sarah Morton simply doesn’t know how to quit.
The Munster libero has made a career out of making jaw-dropping digs and the senior delivered another on Tuesday night that helped lead the Mustangs to a 26-24, 25-23, 25-19 win over Andrean in Northwest Crossroads Conference action.
With the Mustangs trailing 20-16 late in the opening set, Morton sprinted toward the back corner of the court, launched her body toward the ball and extended her arm to lift the ball back into play. Munster eventually finished off the point and rallied to take the first set.
“Volleyball is fun,” Morton said. “It’s fun going out there and going after every ball. I don’t think about pain when I play. It’s all adrenaline.”
Morton’s reference to pain dates back to a key dig she delivered in Munster’s semistate victory over McCutcheon last season when she dove into the bleachers to save a ball. She earned a swollen cheek for her efforts as well as a trip to the Class 4A state finals.
“Next to the dig she made last year, this is one of the more impressive plays she’s ever had,” Munster coach Brett Boden said. “It helped turn the momentum of the match.”
The 59ers didn’t fold after Munster’s come-from-behind victory in the first set. While the Mustangs jumped out to an 18-11 lead in the second set, Andrean came storming back to tie the game at 21-21. Facing adversity in front of a raucous crowd in a boiling-hot gym, Morton took a deep breath, fist bumped senior teammate Haley Melby and went back to work. The Mustangs closed out the second set to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
“We put ourselves in that situation and now we needed to get ourselves out of it,” Morton said. “That’s volleyball. It’s fun because you never know what’s going to happen.”
The Auburn commit continued to make impressive plays in the third game as the Mustangs asserted their dominance over Andrean. With each dig or serve, Munster freshman coach Lexi Pitsas cheered on from the sidelines. The two have a mutual admiration dating back to when Pitsas roamed the court as Munster’s libero. Pitsas graduated in 2017 before going on to play at Northwestern.
“I grew up watching Lexi,” Morton said. “That’s who I wanted to be when I grew up. She set a high bar and I want to exceed that.”
Pitsas joined the Munster coaching staff this season and she was the first one off her feet following Morton’s key dig in the first set. The pair have formed a strong bond this year and Pitsas admits the roles have reversed a little in the admiration department.
“She makes all these awesome plays, but she also brings a calm to the chaos,” Pitsas said. “I’m looking up to her now. The roles have definitely reversed. Now I’m the one watching and cheering her on.”