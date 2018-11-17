Emma Nolan eclipsed the 1,500 career mark Saturday with 17 points for Times No. 1 Marquette Catholic in a 55-17 win over Andrean in girls basketball play.
Emma Nolan has 1,505. Sister Sophia Nolan led the Blazers (4-1) with 19 points against the Niners.
E.C. Central 61, Calumet 36: Taiyanna and Tiara Jackson combined for 43 points in the win.
Taiyanna Jackson had a team-high 24 points. Tiara Jackson added 19.
Lowell 54, Griffith 37: Dani Colins had 14 points to lead the Red Devils over the Panthers.
Tori Langen added 13 points.
Marissa Esquivel and Savanna Ronjak each had nine points for Griffith.
Munster 46, Morton 21: Kieara Miller had 13 points for the Governors in the loss.
LaPorte 75, South Bend Riley 47: Riley and Ryin Ott combined for 33 points in the Slicers' win.
Ryin Ott led the way with 17 points, while her sister had 16. Kayla Jones added 11.
Kouts 46, West Central 21: Morgan Kobza had 13 points to lead the Fillies (4-2) over the Trojans (0-6).
McKenna Magura added nine points.
Plymouth 40, Valparaiso 38: The Vikings lost on a last-second bucket.
Sarah Douglas led the Vikings with 10 points. Kiana Oelling added eight.
Whiting 42, Westville 39: Lea Zorich scored 13 points to lead the Oilers over the Blackhawks.
Jenna Mercer and Abby Toth each added 11 points.
Sarah Weston had 16 for Westville.
Duneland-Northern Lakes Classic: Jessica Carrothers had a team-high 25 points for Crown Point in a 52-39 over Warsaw at Northridge. Ellie VanDeel added 17.
Prep hockey
Bishop Noll 3, South Stars Red 1: David Kaczur, Trevor Donnelly and Owen Rycerz each scored for the No. 15-ranked Warriors.