SCHERERVILLE — It was a fitting tribute for a family that spent a lot of time at Rohrman Park.

On Saturday morning, Schererville Baseball unveiled a memorial placard that will hang at the park. It reads “in loving memory of Miles Krueger” and features a silhouette with angel wings.

Miles Krueger died unexpectedly on Dec. 27. He was 16 and a junior at Lake Central, where he played basketball. He was also a longtime Schererville youth baseball player.

“This is our home away from home. This is where our kids grew up. This is where we spent days and nights. They learned to take care of the fields. They learned how to work in the concession stand. They did everything out here,” Mandy Krueger, Miles’ mom, said. “(Miles) played on every field here. He started at the youngest one and moved all the way up, followed his older brother (Jackson) in all the footsteps out here.”

Jackson Krueger, who played baseball at LC and is now a pitcher for Indiana University South Bend, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to his uncle Ryan Shelton. Jackson’s Titans teammates made the trip with him from Joliet, where they’re playing in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.

IUSB knocked off the tournament’s top seed St. Francis Friday night. The family appreciated the team making the effort to be there.

“They left their hotel at 7:30 to get here,” Chris Krueger, Miles’ father, said. “They could’ve said ‘We want to sleep in. We won (yesterday). We have another game tonight.’”

It wasn’t the first time the Schererville leagues honored Miles Krueger’s memory. The fields were lit up all night between January 1 and January 2.

This season, Schererville Shock players will wear Miles’ No. 34 on their arms. The scoreboard displayed “34” in the innings spot Saturday.

“It’s just a really nice gesture that they’ve done to support us in this time,” Mandy Krueger said. “They’re a great organization, a great community.”

The family established a scholarship fund in Miles’ name. It will be awarded annually to a Lake Central student who may not qualify for academic or athletic scholarships. Donations and more information is available at mk34foundation.org.

The foundation will begin taking applications on January 19, which was Miles’ birthday. The first scholarship will be given to a member of the class of 2024.

“We’ve just had an outrageous amount of support from the community,” Mandy Krueger said. “It just shows everybody comes together when they know families need them.”

