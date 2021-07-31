 Skip to main content
Schererville's Steven Bernacet qualifies for world cornhole tournament
alert urgent
Steven Bernacet

Schererville resident Steven Bernacet holds his trophy from winning the Cornhole Mania Singles Championship in Wichita, Kansas. He'll play in he world championships next week in South Carolina.

 Provided

If Steven Bernacet is at the barbecue, don’t expect him to toss the bags around too much.

“Even if I’m not trying at all, I’m still going to put in three or four,” he said. “I’d have to really try to throw the game and that’s not fun. It’s not fun for me and it’s not fun for whomever I’m playing.”

The Schererville resident is a professional in the American Cornhole League. He’ll be throwing in the world championships in Rock Hill, which runs Aug. 2-8 in, Rock Hill, South Carolina. Bernacet is up for both league MVP and Rookie of the Year honors will be announced next week prior to the tournament.

He was a cornhole sensation this spring, hitting 27 consecutive throws in a tournament on ESPN. He went on to win the Cornhole Mania Singles Championship in Wichita, Kansas. It was his first national tournament title.

“It was nuts getting calls, texts from friends and family telling me they were in a bar or a restaurant and I was on ESPN. It’s really cool to hear that,” Bernacet said. “Everyone thinks it’s just a backyard game, but it’s starting to get very popular. I’ve been on ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports, all for cornhole. It’s pretty crazy.”

It’s changed his life — a little bit. In certain circles, Bernacet is a celebrity. Once or twice, he’s been stopped on the street. At big tournaments, he’s known.

In 2009, Bernacet was a senior at Crown Point when he broke his neck in a car accident. He didn’t need surgery but wore a neck brace for about a month. Bernacet grew up playing baseball and football until the crash.

“I was a decent (athlete), but it’s not like the accident took away (a scholarship), or anything,” he said. “I was just a bigger kid, and I liked to hit people.”

He started playing cornhole about five years ago, later getting a job at Fan Bags in Merrillville. The store specializes in cornhole boards and equipment. Around that time, the ACL signed a three-year TV contract with ESPN. Then, the gambling sites and apps began taking bets on the sport.

“When I started, cornhole wasn’t what it is now but I saw the potential,” he said. “I didn’t want to get left behind. I saw the light at the end of the tunnel and wanted to be part of that pro group when the money started coming in.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, business was pretty slow. So, he started playing while at work more and more. He realized he had what it takes to be one of the 256 qualified professionals in the ACL.

Players need to earn points in local and regional tournaments to qualify.

This was his first season with the ACL, but Bernacet’s been playing competitively for over two years. Many retain a job outside of the game, but Bernacet said he’s earning enough it’s what he does full-time.

“Every weekend, I’m either flying somewhere to throw or driving three or four hours for different tournaments,” Bernacet said.

Practice is about four or five hours or throwing every day, when he’s not competing. Bernacet counts down 1,000 slide throws — when the bag slides into the hole — and 1,000 airmail throws —-tossing directly into the goal.

He throws in local tournaments, too, like on Tuesday nights at VFW Post 9323 in Lake Station. Bernacet said the area’s competitive cornhole community is thriving and growing. He throws three or four nights a week.

“There’s a decent amount of hardcore baggers from Northwest Indiana,” Bernacet said. “There’s a ton of people who play.”

For the moment, Bernacet’s the only one in the area throwing professionally. Phil Lopez, Jr., one of Bernacet’s practice partners, will try to qualify as a pro in South Carolina.

Next week’s world championship is a big one for Bernacet, too. In addition to being his first world title chase as a professional, it’ll also be the first tournament his family will travel to see in person.

“It would mean the world to me if I could win one in front of my mom and dad,” he said.

