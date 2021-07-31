Schererville's Steven Bernacet qualifies for world cornhole tournament

In 2009, Bernacet was a senior at Crown Point when he broke his neck in a car accident. He didn’t need surgery but wore a neck brace for about a month. Bernacet grew up playing baseball and football until the crash.

“I was a decent (athlete), but it’s not like the accident took away (a scholarship), or anything,” he said. “I was just a bigger kid, and I liked to hit people.”

He started playing cornhole about five years ago, later getting a job at Fan Bags in Merrillville. The store specializes in cornhole boards and equipment. Around that time, the ACL signed a three-year TV contract with ESPN. Then, the gambling sites and apps began taking bets on the sport.

“When I started, cornhole wasn’t what it is now but I saw the potential,” he said. “I didn’t want to get left behind. I saw the light at the end of the tunnel and wanted to be part of that pro group when the money started coming in.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, business was pretty slow. So, he started playing while at work more and more. He realized he had what it takes to be one of the 256 qualified professionals in the ACL.

Players need to earn points in local and regional tournaments to qualify.