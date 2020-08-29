Scott Dixon beats Takuma Sato at Gateway in reverse finish of Indy 500

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Ill. — Scott Dixon and Takuma Sato repeated their 20-lap shootout from the Indianapolis 500 a week ago, with Dixon reversing the finishing order Saturday by winning at World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis.

Sato held off Dixon a week ago for his second Indy 500 victory in four years. Dixon had 20 laps to chase Sato down, but a late caution ended the race under yellow.

At Gateway, Dixon took the lead by first beating Pato O'Ward out of the pits and then cycled to the front when Sato made his stop with 25 laps remaining. Sato returned to the track in third, quickly passed O'Ward and set his sights on Dixon.

Dixon had 20 laps to navigate lapped traffic while holding off Sato.

“Sato was coming strong at the end and I didn't realize how strong he was coming,” Dixon said. “We were kind of going into reserve mode a little to look after the engine and then he was coming fast.”

Dixon beat Sato by 0.1404 seconds for his fourth win of the season and 50th overall and praised his Chip Ganassi Racing team. The New Zealander led 111 of 200 laps at Indy but couldn't catch Sato in the closing laps before the caution froze the field.

“Last week at Indianapolis was a bit of a bummer,” Dixon admitted.