Scott Dixon breaks through at Indianapolis with victory in GP

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Dixon finally made his second trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway's victory lane.

Twelve years after winning his only Indianapolis 500 on the Brickyard's historic 2.5-mile oval, the five-time series champion added a second title Saturday — this one by a dominant 19.9469 seconds over Graham Rahal in the IndyCar Grand Prix.

Dixon finished runner-up in each of the last three races on the track's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. This time, second wouldn't do.

“It's so good to be standing here, racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway," Dixon said after pumping his fist in a mostly empty and silent renovated winner's circle. “We got lucky, man."

The New Zealand star got some help when pole-winner and three-time race champion Will Power stalled in the pits. And he had to pass Rahal, whose team-owning father won the Indy 500 in 1986.

Otherwise, it was a relatively easy drive for Dixon, whose 48 IndyCar wins rank third behind A.J. Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52).

Dixon also broke up Team Penske's monopoly on winning this race — the first race held at the track since Roger Penske bought it from the Hulman family in November.