Scott Drew misses out on golden opportunity

From the moment Scott Drew became a coach, all he’s ever wanted was a crack at the Final Four.
He’s never been shy about those ambitions. When Valparaiso made it to the Sweet Sixteen in 1998, Drew wanted more. Getting to the Final Four was the focus of long film sessions, limitless recruiting flyers and boundless energy that came to define the current Baylor men’s basketball coach in his early years.
Drew even made his feelings known in his first press conference when he was introduced as Valparaiso’s basketball coach 18 years ago next month.
“My personal goal is the Final Four,” Drew said. “Three words that will always stick with me.”
Even those in the press conference all those years ago thought Drew was drinking a special kind of Kool-Aid when he kept repeating his goal of getting a mid-major to the pinnacle of college basketball. He never got to realize that dream with the Crusaders, leaving a year later to take over a Baylor program that had been rocked by scandal. Drew didn’t miss a beat in his introductory remarks in Waco when he was hired in August, 2003. He was quick to lay out his vision, even if the program faced uncertainty in the wake of the death of player Patrick Dennehy.
“I did not come to Baylor to go to the NCAA Tournament,” Drew said in his opening press conference at Baylor. “We came to win games in the NCAA Tournament. We came with the chance to win a national championship at Baylor University.”
Drew went through four losing seasons with the Bears, including the 2005-06 season when the school was relegated to just playing Big 12 conference games. Two years later, Drew finally got Baylor to the NCAA Tournament for the first time and in 2009-10, the Bears were playing for a trip to the Final Four.
Baylor fell to the eventual national champion Duke in the 2010 Elite Eight and again to Kentucky in the 2012 Elite Eight. The Final Four remained just out of reach as Drew was rewriting the Baylor record book. The school had just four appearances in the NCAA Tournament prior to Drew’s arrival and he has led the Bears to the Big Dance eight times in the last 12 years.
Putting together a streak of 12 straight winning seasons to become Baylor’s all-time winningest coach was an accomplishment, but it still wasn’t the Final Four. Expectations were strong heading into the 2019-20 season as the Bears were picked to finish second in the Big 12 and were ranked 16th overall in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll.
It didn’t take long for Drew to lift those expectations even higher. Following an early-season defeat to Washington in Hawaii, the Bears rattled off 23 straight wins, including victories over nationally-ranked foes Villanova, Arizona and Butler in the non-conference slate. The crowning victory came on Jan. 11 when the Bears walked into Phog Allen Fieldhouse and dominated No. 3 Kansas 67-55 on national television. Baylor spent five weeks as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, the longest any team has spent atop the rankings in five years, before falling to Kansas in late February.
The Bears, who have been a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament four times under Drew, would have almost assuredly been a No. 1 seed this year and been favored to finally reach the Final Four. All of that went away when the NCAA cancelled the Big 12 tournament due to COVID-19 shortly before the Bears were to take the floor against Kansas State on Mar. 12. The Big Dance was cancelled hours later and a once-promising opportunity came crashing down.
“It’s been hard, but we want to focus on the positive things we have,” Drew told The Times. "Once you lose your last game of the year, you start to reminisce about everything. You think of your seniors and they are really indicative of how we were all year. We had a team meeting and they stood up and they said we should be happy with the blessings we did have this year. It made the mood lighten up.”
The Final Four continues to allude Drew, but the Bears should have many of their key pieces back next season, including four returning starters and their top three leading scorers.
“We’ll miss this group because every day it was fun to go to work,” Drew said. “We’ll come back next year and we’ll go back to work. The goal will remain the same.”