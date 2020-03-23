Scott Drew misses out on golden opportunity

Drew went through four losing seasons with the Bears, including the 2005-06 season when the school was relegated to just playing Big 12 conference games. Two years later, Drew finally got Baylor to the NCAA Tournament for the first time and in 2009-10, the Bears were playing for a trip to the Final Four.

Baylor fell to the eventual national champion Duke in the 2010 Elite Eight and again to Kentucky in the 2012 Elite Eight. The Final Four remained just out of reach as Drew was rewriting the Baylor record book. The school had just four appearances in the NCAA Tournament prior to Drew’s arrival and he has led the Bears to the Big Dance eight times in the last 12 years.

Putting together a streak of 12 straight winning seasons to become Baylor’s all-time winningest coach was an accomplishment, but it still wasn’t the Final Four. Expectations were strong heading into the 2019-20 season as the Bears were picked to finish second in the Big 12 and were ranked 16th overall in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll.