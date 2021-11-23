Scouting Illinois girls basketball teams

Marian Catholic Spartans
Coach: Dan Murray, 11th season.
Last season: 16-5 (4-3 East Suburban Catholic).
Top returning players: G Madison Davis, F Anna Kleszynski.
What you should know: The Spartans are young, with just three seniors on a 13-player roster. But expectations remain high for a program that has won four straight regionals and reached the sectional finals the last two postseasons.
TF North Meteors
Coach: Julie Hadler, sixth season.
Last season: 1-12 (1-12 South Suburban Blue).
Top returning players: G Asianay Johnson, G Aniya Davis, F/C Destiny Colyer.
What you should know: Johnson, who will provide senior leadership, is a returning starter along with juniors Davis and Colyer. The Meteors have a tough early-season schedule but should be more competitive as the juniors gain more experience.
TF South
Coach: Eric Bryce, first season.
Last season: 9-4 (9-4 South Suburban Blue).
Top returning players: F Jaiden Thompson, G Cherish Ballew-Booth, G Rayvan Rush, G Saniyah Payton.
What you should know: Bryce, an assistant for the past three seasons who has previous coaching experience at TF North and Oak Forest, takes over a program that expects to be exciting and successful. South has the depth to push the pace and though young, is not lacking in experience. Thompson, Ballew-Booth and Rush all were key contributors as freshmen last season and Thompson was named all-conference.