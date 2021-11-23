 Skip to main content
Scouting Illinois girls basketball teams
alert urgent
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Scouting Illinois girls basketball teams

TF South girls 1

TF South's Cherish Ballew-Boothe, left, and Jaiden Thompson, right, apply full-court pressure against Richards' Nikki Sobieszczyk during a game last season.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Marian Catholic Spartans

Coach: Dan Murray, 11th season.

Last season: 16-5 (4-3 East Suburban Catholic).

Top returning players: G Madison Davis, F Anna Kleszynski.

What you should know: The Spartans are young, with just three seniors on a 13-player roster. But expectations remain high for a program that has won four straight regionals and reached the sectional finals the last two postseasons.

TF North Meteors

Coach: Julie Hadler, sixth season.

Last season: 1-12 (1-12 South Suburban Blue).

Top returning players: G Asianay Johnson, G Aniya Davis, F/C Destiny Colyer.

What you should know: Johnson, who will provide senior leadership, is a returning starter along with juniors Davis and Colyer. The Meteors have a tough early-season schedule but should be more competitive as the juniors gain more experience.

TF South

Coach: Eric Bryce, first season.

Last season: 9-4 (9-4 South Suburban Blue).

Top returning players: F Jaiden Thompson, G Cherish Ballew-Booth, G Rayvan Rush, G Saniyah Payton.

What you should know: Bryce, an assistant for the past three seasons who has previous coaching experience at TF North and Oak Forest, takes over a program that expects to be exciting and successful. South has the depth to push the pace and though young, is not lacking in experience. Thompson, Ballew-Booth and Rush all were key contributors as freshmen last season and Thompson was named all-conference.

