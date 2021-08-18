Scouting Northwest Crossroads Conference football

Coach: James Broyles, fourth season.

Last season: 5-4 (1-3 NCC).

Top returning players: RB Cade Capps (87 carries, 410 yards, 8 TD), RB Logan Parks.

What you should know

The Kougars looked to be turning a corner halfway into last season, opening the year 5-0. Then came the Lowell game. Kankakee Valley led by three touchdowns at half but was shut out in the last two quarters and lost.

KV lost the next three and the season was over. Coach James Broyles said the Kougars are using that as motivation.

“It’s a learning (opportunity) because when a couple things don’t go your way, you have to find out what type of fight you have,” Broyles said. “I would’ve never guessed it was going to change the last three games of the season but our opponents didn’t get any easier.”

The big holes to fill are at quarterback and receiver. Broyles believes he’s got the personnel to alleviate that pain. Senior Grant Stowers will be under center.

The Kougars may not throw the ball so much, but running back Logan Parks and the returning offensive linemen should be able to move the ball on the ground.