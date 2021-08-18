Scouting Northwest Crossroads Conference football

Andrean 59ers
Coach: Chris Skinner, sixth season at Andrean.
Last Season: 11-2 (5-0 NCC).
Top returning players: RB/LB Drayk Bowen (177 rushing yards, 5 TDs; 80 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 1 interception), WR Alonzo Paul (40 receptions, 491 yards, 8 TDs), LB Eddie Bastardo (66 tackles, 7 sacks).
What you should know
The 59ers must replace a starting quarterback in Joe Cimino, a running back who ran for 4,000 yards in his career in Ryan Walsh and a top receiver/one of the most versatile players in the area in Nicky Flesher.
Still. Andrean is not the type of program that rebuilds. It was 2011 the last time the red and gold didn’t win at least one postseason game.
Linebacker and running back Drayk Bowen, who recently narrowed his college choice to Auburn, Clemson, Indiana, Louisiana State and Notre Dame, might be the best player in the state. Alonzo Paul is an All-Area and All-Northwest Crossroads Conference receiver and football may not be his best sport.
The defense returns almost all its top tacklers, including Bowen, Eddie Bastardo, Danny O’Shea and Dhmari Wright. That group should form a formidable linebacking crew.
Highland Trojans
Coach: Pete Koulianos, fourth season at Highland, seventh overall.
Last season: 4-5 (1-3 NCC).
Top returning player: QB Nick Steele (8-26, 42 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 interception, 178 rushing yards).
What you should know
The backfield will be entirely new. Senior Nick Steele is the leader for the job but there’s been competition in the summer with junior Max Smith. Both saw limited time under center last fall.
Steele is more of a dual-threat quarterback and Smith is more of a pocket passer. Coach Pete Koulianos said a starting decision will be made before the opening game with Griffith.
“We’ve discussed rotating them or even just letting one or the other get into the flow of a game. There’s merit to both sides,” Koulianos said. “It’s up in the air still.”
Replacing Jonah Tillman and Christian Rios in the backfield will be important. A committee of running backs will fill the role to start until one emerges.
The Trojans return seven defensive starters back and bring in a transfer defensive end from Homewood-Flossmoor in Kameron Bixenman. Sophomores Nick Johnsen, Jesus Alanis and Josh Hubbard will be counted on to fill big roles.
Hobart Brickies
Coach: Craig Osika, fourth season.
Last season: 11-3 (4-1 NCC).
Top returning players: RB Trey Gibson (214 carries, 1,569 rushing yards, 22 TDs at Wheeler), RB Marc Enslen (91 carries, 542 yards, 7 TDs), DE/LB Jacob Simpson (74 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks), Ryan Flores (70 tackles, 15 tackles for loss).
What you should know
The only Region team to play in Lucas Oil Stadium last season should remain among the area’s best.
The Brickies offense graduated most of the skill positions but returns four of five linemen and brings in transfer running back Trey Gibson from Wheeler. Gibson led the area in rushing yards as a sophomore for the Bearcats.
Senior Luke Abbott is in competition with freshman Noah Erlich at quarterback.
One defense, seven of the “violent gentlemen” return, led by Ryan Flores and Jacob Simpson.
“I think that once they get into those tough situations, they’ve been there,” coach Craig Osika said. “We talk about expectations. We expect to win.”
Kankakee Valley Kougars
Coach: James Broyles, fourth season.
Last season: 5-4 (1-3 NCC).
Top returning players: RB Cade Capps (87 carries, 410 yards, 8 TD), RB Logan Parks.
What you should know
The Kougars looked to be turning a corner halfway into last season, opening the year 5-0. Then came the Lowell game. Kankakee Valley led by three touchdowns at half but was shut out in the last two quarters and lost.
KV lost the next three and the season was over. Coach James Broyles said the Kougars are using that as motivation.
“It’s a learning (opportunity) because when a couple things don’t go your way, you have to find out what type of fight you have,” Broyles said. “I would’ve never guessed it was going to change the last three games of the season but our opponents didn’t get any easier.”
The big holes to fill are at quarterback and receiver. Broyles believes he’s got the personnel to alleviate that pain. Senior Grant Stowers will be under center.
The Kougars may not throw the ball so much, but running back Logan Parks and the returning offensive linemen should be able to move the ball on the ground.
Lowell Red Devils
Coach: Keith Kilmer, 12th season.
Last season: 9-2 (4-1 NCC).
Top returning players: RB Joey Heuer (219 carries, 1,306 rushing yards, 17 TDs), RB Ryan Marx (592 rushing yards, 9 TDs), LB Spencer Barta (96 tackles, 13 tackles for loss), LB Riley Bank (8 tackles for loss, 5 sacks).
What you should know
The Red Devils advanced to the sectional title game each of the last two years but have no postseason trophies to show for it. They look to remedy that in 2021.
They’re led by seniors Joey Heuer and Spencer Barta, each of whom looks to repeat big seasons from last year.
Heuer was among the area’s rushing leaders with over 1,300 yards while Sparta nearly tallied 100 tackles from his linebacker spot.
Senior Johnny Johnson and junior Riley Bank both played some quarterback in the scrimmage with Merrillville last week. Coach Keith Kilmer said one will be taking snaps but both will have a starting spot on offense. Johnson caught a few passes from Bank in the scrimmage.
“They both give us what we want. They’re going to open things up for Joey and our run game,” Kilmer said. “The one that’s not playing quarterback is a great athlete and he’s going to be on the field somewhere.”
Munster Mustangs
Coach: Jason Grunewald, fourth season.
Last season: 1-9 (0-5 NCC).
Top returning players: RB Brendan Budeselich (102 carries, 273 yards), QB AJ Prieboy, LB Zach Lenaburg (82 tackles, 7 tackles for loss).
It’ll be a different look for the Mustangs this season, as coach Jason Grunewald’s made the decision to switch to an old-school, triple-option offense. It fits his personnel a little better and forces opponents to practice against something different for a week.
Junior quarterback AJ Prieboy will lead the attack. Brendan Budeselich and Blake Siurek will line up behind him. All five offensive linemen are back.
“We need to do something different,” Grunewald said. “Our offensive linemen, we don’t have five guys who are 270 pounds across the board. We’re allowed to play some lighter linemen (with this offense). I think it fits the mold and the attitude of our kids.”
Munster hasn’t had much success since former coach Leroy Marsh retired in 2017. The Mustangs won only three games in three seasons. Grunewald’s been playing a disproportionate amount of underclassmen most of that time.
“They’re older. They’re more mature. They had another year in the weight room and they’re stronger. They’re more confident in themselves and what they’re doing,” Grunewald said. “I think we’re going to see the fruits of that.”