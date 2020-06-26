Scouting the 8-team NWSL field

WHO IS MISSING: Lots of turnover from last season, but Sofia Huerta, Kyah Simon and Kealia Watt are among those no longer with the club.

WHAT TO EXPECT: The Dash were busy shuffling, or maybe a better description is overhauling, in the offseason. They brought in Shea Groom and Megan Oyster from the Reign, Katie Stengel from Utah and defender Erin Simon from West Ham United. The Dash are the NWSL's lone team without an allocated U.S. national team player on the roster. But they do have Kristie Mewis, the sister of North Carolina's Samantha Mewissea . Kristie Mewis got a call-up to the national team in December. The Dash are still a work in progress under coach James Clarkson, who is embarking on his second season.

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE

2019 Record: 15-5-4, champions.

COACH: Paul Riley, fifth year.

KEY PLAYERS: Midfielder Crystal Dunn, forward Jessica McDonald, midfielder Samantha Mewis, defender Abby Dahlkemper.

WHO IS MISSING: Merritt Mathias, ACL injury.