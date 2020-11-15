Scouting the Region's top teams, wrestlers

Ellis has been a rock for the Trojans for three years. The two-time state placer and three-time state qualifier looks to finally stand atop the podium as a senior.

Tyler Turley, Hobart, Sr., 160

Turley is still playing linebacker and running back but will eventually give the Brickies an advantage at 160 pounds over almost any team in Indiana.

Colin Kwiatkowski, Valparaiso, Sr. 182

The two-time state qualifier improved his record from 14-21 as a freshman to 41-3 as a junior. He's still with the Vikings football team at this point.

Evan Bates, Chesterton, Sr., 195/220

The Northwestern commit looks to repeat as state champion. He's in the discussion for Indiana Mat’s Mr. Gorilla award, given to the top pound-for-pound senior wrestler.

Jason Streck, Merrillville, Sr., 220

Streck has a lot to live up to, both because of his last name and because he’s twice qualified for the state meet. He’s never medaled, though, and aims to rectify that this season.

