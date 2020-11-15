Scouting the Region's top teams, wrestlers

1. Crown Point
The Bulldogs are stacked through the lower weight classes, led by Jesse Mendez at 138 pounds. CP is thinking about a team state title.
2. Chesterton
Chesterton is right on Crown Point’s heels, with at least seven or eight wrestlers realistically thinking about a run to Indianapolis. A team championship is the goal.
3. Portage
The Indians return eight semistate wrestlers, including state qualifier Bradley Conrad (145), and add Oak Forest transfer Jack Coyle. He placed sixth at 138 pounds at the Illinois Class 2A state meet last season.
4. Hobart
The Brickies are waiting for a few football players to make the roster whole, but that’s become the norm. Hobart is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in the Indiana Mat preseason poll.
5. Merrillville
The Pirates' program is always sound. Coach Dave Maldonado’s lineup is as competitive as any every season.
6. Lake Central
Johnny Cortez (106) and Isaiah Ponce (145/152) provide punch to the lineup. The Indians added Illinois state qualifier Hunter Helson via transfer at 126.
7. Valparaiso
The Vikings return a pair of state qualifiers in senior Colin Kwiatkowski (182) and junior Stefan Vitello (113).
8. Kankakee Valley
The Kougars have a pair of top-flight grapplers in Aiden Sneed (170) and Cole Solomey (132/138). Coach Eric Kidwell has a wrestler in all 14 spots for the first time in a few years.
9. River Forest
The returning Greater South Shore Conference champs are an experienced bunch looking to get six through to semistate. Jeffrey Bailey is ranked No. 2 at 106.
10. Hebron
Coach Todd Adamczyk believes it could be one of the best seasons ever in Hebron. The Hawks are paced by two-time semistate qualifier Matt Adamczyk and have unprecedented depth.
Jeffrey Bailey, River Forest, Jr., 106
Arguably the best wrestler in the GSSC, Ingots coaches believe Bailey can challenge for a state championship. He has a career record of 73-8 and was a state qualifier last winter.
Logan Frazier, Crown Point, So., 120
Frazier wasn’t happy with his third-place finish at 113 pounds as a freshman. He’ll look to improve upon it as a 10th-grader.
Malik Hall, Merrillville, Sr., 120
Hall finished sixth at 106 pounds in 2019 but didn’t medal last season. He’ll wrestle some of the area’s best all year.
Sergio Lemley, Chesterton, So., 126
The Chesterton resident won an Illinois state title at Mount Carmel last season. He returns to the school district where he attended middle school to try to find a matching ring in Indiana.
Cole Solomey, Kankakee Valley, Jr., 132/138
Solomey was seventh in the state at 120 last year. He performed well in national and regional tournaments over the summer. The junior is a linchpin for an improving Kougars program.
Jesse Mendez, Crown Point, Sr., 138
One of the best wrestlers in the country will be a heavy favorite every time he wears Bulldogs red this season. Anything less than a third state championship would be a disappointment.
Orlando Cruz, Crown Point, So., 145/152
Cruz made it to Banker’s Life Fieldhouse at 145 last year. He’s part of a murderer’s row of Bulldogs in the lower and middle weights.
Brock Ellis, Chesterton, Sr., 152
Ellis has been a rock for the Trojans for three years. The two-time state placer and three-time state qualifier looks to finally stand atop the podium as a senior.
Tyler Turley, Hobart, Sr., 160
Turley is still playing linebacker and running back but will eventually give the Brickies an advantage at 160 pounds over almost any team in Indiana.
Colin Kwiatkowski, Valparaiso, Sr. 182
The two-time state qualifier improved his record from 14-21 as a freshman to 41-3 as a junior. He's still with the Vikings football team at this point.
Evan Bates, Chesterton, Sr., 195/220
The Northwestern commit looks to repeat as state champion. He's in the discussion for Indiana Mat’s Mr. Gorilla award, given to the top pound-for-pound senior wrestler.
Jason Streck, Merrillville, Sr., 220
Streck has a lot to live up to, both because of his last name and because he’s twice qualified for the state meet. He’s never medaled, though, and aims to rectify that this season.
