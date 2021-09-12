Seahawks pressure has Carson Wentz, Colts scrambling for solutions

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz started fast Sunday.

Then Seattle turned up the heat and Wentz struggled.

While the Indianapolis Colts new starting quarterback put up solid numbers in his long-awaited debut, Wentz struggled to evade pressure, finish drives or even pick up first downs in a 28-16 season-opening loss to the Seahawks.

"I know a handful of plays I want back where I could have gotten us in the right protections, so you can never take it at face value," he said. "We just didn't play complementary football."

Wentz's struggles against the Seahawks certainly aren't new. He came into the game with an 0-5 all-time mark against Seattle, having completed 60.3% of his throws for 1,040 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He was better Sunday, going 25 of 38 with 251 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.

But this certainly didn't look like the offense that had been advertised.

An offensive line that had allowed the second-fewest sacks over the past three seasons (71) allowed three sacks and 10 total hits on Wentz, who spent much of the second half scrambling. Even on a late two-point conversion attempt, Wentz was trying to buy time.