Seahorses prepare for another postseason run

MUNSTER — Graduation hit the Munster boys swim team harder than most at the end of last season.

Kyle Adams (Iowa), Holden Raffin (USC) and Grant Afman (Air Force) all moved on after leading the Seahorses to a runner-up finish at the IHSAA swim finals in Indianapolis last February. In their wake, a group of swimmers have emerged to help lead Munster back to the podium this season.

“Our younger guys have really stepped up and come together as a team,” Munster coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said. “They’ve all been very supportive of each other and these guys are all a bunch of leaders.”

Senior Fenry Zhou has stepped into a key leadership role after being the only swimmer back from Munster’s 200-yard medley relay team that finished just a second behind Carmel in the state finals. Zhou will swim various relays again this season, and he is seemingly taking Adams’ place as the fastest 50 free swimmer on the roster. Zhou is currently among Indiana’s top 25 swimmers in both the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

“We’ve got a little bit more versatility now,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “Our guys don’t specialize in just one thing. They’re able to move around to different events and do whatever it takes to help score points for the team.”