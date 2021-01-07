Seahorses prepare for another postseason run

MUNSTER — Graduation hit the Munster boys swim team harder than most at the end of last season.
Kyle Adams (Iowa), Holden Raffin (USC) and Grant Afman (Air Force) all moved on after leading the Seahorses to a runner-up finish at the IHSAA swim finals in Indianapolis last February. In their wake, a group of swimmers have emerged to help lead Munster back to the podium this season.
“Our younger guys have really stepped up and come together as a team,” Munster coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said. “They’ve all been very supportive of each other and these guys are all a bunch of leaders.”
Senior Fenry Zhou has stepped into a key leadership role after being the only swimmer back from Munster’s 200-yard medley relay team that finished just a second behind Carmel in the state finals. Zhou will swim various relays again this season, and he is seemingly taking Adams’ place as the fastest 50 free swimmer on the roster. Zhou is currently among Indiana’s top 25 swimmers in both the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
“We’ve got a little bit more versatility now,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “Our guys don’t specialize in just one thing. They’re able to move around to different events and do whatever it takes to help score points for the team.”
Griffin Poulsen made a splash as a sophomore last year, finishing in seventh place in the 500 freestyle. The distance swimmer came into the season as the fourth-fastest 500 swimmer in the state, and he ranks in the top 10 in the 200, as well. Where other distance swimmers may have struggled to get in pool time during the offseason, Poulsen was right at home in Munster.
“We were lucky enough that we were able to get access to our pool, probably a bit sooner than later as compared to others,” Schmidt-McNulty said.
Kenny Reed shined at the state meet in February as the then-sophomore won the consolation heat of the 100 butterfly and finished in ninth place, just ahead of Chesterton senior Connor Casbon. Reed has added the 200 individual medley as one of his swims this season and he’ll continue to swim several relays.
Schmidt-McNulty has been thrilled to see how the younger swimmers have evolved into leadership roles on the team, especially in the face of trying times presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve instilled our message from the summer until now,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “We all have to respect our social distancing. It’s a weird time. The whole outlook of advanced competition has changed.”
Home for all
Valparaiso boys swim coach Boomer Nellessen walked out of the year-old Valparaiso Aquatics Center last week and stuck his head in the old pool, which has recently been transformed into a performance lab. Nellessen could only shake his head when considering what the landscape of swimming might have looked like this season trying to run events in the considerably smaller space.
As it stands, the VAC has been home to many this year as Nellessen estimates that Valparaiso has already hosted 17 swimming events, with a handful more left on the schedule before the end of the season. Valparaiso has hosted two Highland Invites as well as a meet that was originally slated to be held at Munster.
“It really would’ve hurt our club (to be in the old pool),” Nellessen said. “The VAC couldn’t have come at a better time for our program. We know and understand how fortunate we are.”
With all the events being held at the VAC, Nellessen is being forced to look at how spectators will be handled, especially with next Saturday’s Duneland Athletic Conference girls swim meet coming up fast.
“That meet will be our first real test,” Nellessen said. “We’re lucky we have what we have. You look at other schools and other conferences and we know we’re lucky. At the end of the day, our kids are in the water and that’s all that matters. It’s about them. As long as the kids are in the water, we’ll deal with everything else that comes with it.”