Seasons end for Griffith and Kankakee Valley in Class 3A regional semifinals

Hamm and Cierra Pipkins each led the Panthers with six points, while Marisa Esquivel was held to five points. Lakeland senior Bailey Hartsough led the Lakers (21-7) with 19 points, while Madison Keil added 10 points.

Keil punctuated Lakeland’s hot start with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Lakers a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Keil was the hero of Lakeland’s 49-47 win over West Noble in the sectional semifinals when she hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the win. The Panthers were held scoreless during the second quarter and scored just five points in the third quarter as Lakeland opened up a 31-14 lead.

“We looked like we’ve never been here before,” Anderson said. “Lakeland had never been here before either. It was very frustrating.”

The Region’s woes continued in the second semifinal, as Mila Reynolds and her younger sister Amiyah dominated Kankakee Valley. Mila had 22 points, 12 rebounds and three steals while Amiyah added seven points and six assists.

“They’re really good and we just can’t simulate that in practice,” Kankakee Valley coach Doug Nelson said. “We can tell the players about it, but until you see that size and that talent, you have to experience it.”