Seasons end for Griffith and Kankakee Valley in Class 3A regional semifinals

ELKHART — As Julissa Hamm drove to the lane and missed a layup Saturday morning, momentum carried the Griffith senior into the front row of the bleachers, where she slapped her hands in frustration.
It was that kind of day for the Region at the Class 3A Jimtown Regional semifinals.
Hamm’s high school career came to an end as the Panthers fell 44-26 to Lakeland in Saturday’s opener. Kankakee Valley saw its season come to an end at the hands of Maryland recruit Mila Reynolds and South Bend Washington in a 70-33 defeat in the second game
“It was a tough day for us,” Griffith coach Ken Anderson said.
The Panthers (13-4) were stymied on offense for the entire game as they were never able to solve Lakeland’s 2-3 zone. In the final game of her career, Griffith all-time leading scorer Ariel Esquivel managed three points. The Panthers continually chewed up the clock by moving the ball around the perimeter, but rarely looked to score, even as Lakeland began pulling away in the second quarter.
“There’s going to be a whole lot of Griffith fans that think I’m not the guy to teach offense and that’s just not the case,” Anderson said. “We were scared as all get out (on offense). We have to find points to attack. The best teams are the ones that are attacking, not just waiting for (3-point) shots.”
Hamm and Cierra Pipkins each led the Panthers with six points, while Marisa Esquivel was held to five points. Lakeland senior Bailey Hartsough led the Lakers (21-7) with 19 points, while Madison Keil added 10 points.
Keil punctuated Lakeland’s hot start with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Lakers a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Keil was the hero of Lakeland’s 49-47 win over West Noble in the sectional semifinals when she hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the win. The Panthers were held scoreless during the second quarter and scored just five points in the third quarter as Lakeland opened up a 31-14 lead.
“We looked like we’ve never been here before,” Anderson said. “Lakeland had never been here before either. It was very frustrating.”
The Region’s woes continued in the second semifinal, as Mila Reynolds and her younger sister Amiyah dominated Kankakee Valley. Mila had 22 points, 12 rebounds and three steals while Amiyah added seven points and six assists.
“They’re really good and we just can’t simulate that in practice,” Kankakee Valley coach Doug Nelson said. “We can tell the players about it, but until you see that size and that talent, you have to experience it.”
Nelson spent much of his postgame comments reflecting not on the game, but on the process to get to the regional semifinals. A process that Anderson found difficult with Griffith having to stop twice for COVID-19 shutdowns and a process that Nelson believes will carry far more weight than a basketball result.
“It’s about life skills,” Nelson said. “This group was resilient. They got together during the summer for COVID workouts when we couldn’t be with them. They decided what kind of team they wanted to be. It starts at the top with our lone senior, Courtney Fox. What they went through this year is going to help them throughout their lives.”
Laynie Capellari had eight points to lead the Kougars (13-11), while fellow sophomore Kate Thomas added six points. RaShunda Jones had 18 points for the Panthers (20-5) and Shamarah Allen added 10 points.