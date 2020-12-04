Second-half rally keys 21st Century win against city rival Bowman

GARY — The game was chippy, at times, Friday night, but 21st Century did what it needed to do to overcome the situation.
The Cougars erased a deficit that was as large as 15 to top city rival Bowman 72-61.
“We waited until the fourth quarter to actually go down into it,” Cougars coach Larry Upshaw said. “We tried to wear them down a little bit and then pick the pace up.”
The Eagles took the lead two minutes into the game and held it until there were less than five minutes remaining.
21st Century’s Demetrius Moss hit a 3-pointer with 6:22 left in the game to make it a two-point lead.
“I just felt confident and made it,” Moss said. “It felt good because Bowman kept talking stuff.”
Takari Jones had a steal and a layup to tie it at 55-55 a few possessions later. Moss then gave the Cougars the lead with a pair of free throws.
“I’ve got some gritty, smart kids that listen,” Upshaw said. “They locked into the game and it came out in our favor.”
Moss led the Cougars with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Koron Davis fueled a 10-0 run for the Eagles (1-3) in the first quarter with nine points of his own. He added nine more in the second quarter and the Bowman lead was 43-31 at the break.
21st Century held Davis to only four points in the second half. He dealt with cramps but had limited touches when he did play.
“Our gameplan (in the second half) was to just try to get the ball out of Koron Davis’s hands. He’s a great player and he’s tall enough to see over our trap. We gave him too many open shots in the first half,” Upshaw said. “Him getting cramps kind of helps us, too.”
Sophomore guard Quintin Floyd scored 24 in 21st Century’s season opener against Victory Christian. Davis guarded him Friday and Floyd was frustrated early. He finished with 17 points, all but four in the second half.
Floyd spent much of the fourth quarter on the bench with foul trouble but scored six important points in the final minutes.
“He was trying to do too much. He’s just got to slow down,” Upshaw said. “He got that fourth foul and it kind of helped him out. He got the chance to sit down and watch and he came in and got some big buckets.
The Cougars (1-1) have now won three straight over Bowman. Upshaw said it was important to retain top dog status among charter schools in the Steel City.
“We knew coming on the road it was going to be kind of tough. Bowman was going to make some shots early,” Upshaw said. “We’re a young group. We’ve only got two seniors. But we played hard.”
