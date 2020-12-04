Second-half rally keys 21st Century win against city rival Bowman

21st Century held Davis to only four points in the second half. He dealt with cramps but had limited touches when he did play.

“Our gameplan (in the second half) was to just try to get the ball out of Koron Davis’s hands. He’s a great player and he’s tall enough to see over our trap. We gave him too many open shots in the first half,” Upshaw said. “Him getting cramps kind of helps us, too.”

Sophomore guard Quintin Floyd scored 24 in 21st Century’s season opener against Victory Christian. Davis guarded him Friday and Floyd was frustrated early. He finished with 17 points, all but four in the second half.

Floyd spent much of the fourth quarter on the bench with foul trouble but scored six important points in the final minutes.

“He was trying to do too much. He’s just got to slow down,” Upshaw said. “He got that fourth foul and it kind of helped him out. He got the chance to sit down and watch and he came in and got some big buckets.

The Cougars (1-1) have now won three straight over Bowman. Upshaw said it was important to retain top dog status among charter schools in the Steel City.