Senior Gianluca Scalzo has Munster teammates' back

Prasopoulos likes his awareness, communication and abilities in the air and in one-on-one situations. Teams sometimes try to draw him out of position but Scalzo stays disciplined.

“I threw him in the mix early, as a freshman, and he’s responded all four years,” the coach said. “He really cares about the Mustangs, really cares about his teammates. He’s been a pleasure to have on the team.”

A relatively new aspect of Scalzo’s game is his heightened physicality. About a year ago, he got serious in the weight room. He doesn’t use the added bulk to bully forwards, but it doesn't exactly hurt his game.

“I was pretty built at the time but I just wanted to look better and get into the right mentality so when I’m consistent with everything,” Scalzo said. “As I started lifting, it showed in soccer. Obviously as a center back, you have to be a little stronger so you can body the attackers.”

His physical abilities have started to attract attention from college. IUPUI has shown interest.

But it’s his mental game that Prasopoulos likes to talk about. He thinks Scalzo’s example for younger defenders is important to the continuity of the Munster program.