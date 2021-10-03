Senior Gianluca Scalzo has Munster teammates' back

MUNSTER — Gianluca Scalzo was going to be looked to by younger players whether he liked it or not.
Munster lost a huge senior class to graduation. Scalzo, as a returning all-district and second-team all-state player, was just expected to fill that gap.
“Coming into this year, I knew I was going to have to help lead the team, especially with the young team that we have,” he said. “I’ve been on varsity for four years. I have the most experience so I knew what my role was.”
On a macro scale, he leads the whole team vocally and by example. On the micro level, Scalzo is the captain of a youthful defense.
He’s an instinctual player, which he says comes from years of playing center back both for the Mustangs and in club soccer. Playing the position just comes naturally.
“I can see the whole field, so I just constantly talk to my teammates about what they need to do,” he said. “Most of the time, I play the whole game. When people sub in, I need to be the one who helps them know what to do to keep the intensity high.”
Coach Jim Prasopoulos said Scalzo is a versatile player who’s capable of playing in other spots, but he’s so valuable to the back line that he rarely moves out of his usual position. Prasopoulos thinks he might be the best center back in the area.
Prasopoulos likes his awareness, communication and abilities in the air and in one-on-one situations. Teams sometimes try to draw him out of position but Scalzo stays disciplined.
“I threw him in the mix early, as a freshman, and he’s responded all four years,” the coach said. “He really cares about the Mustangs, really cares about his teammates. He’s been a pleasure to have on the team.”
A relatively new aspect of Scalzo’s game is his heightened physicality. About a year ago, he got serious in the weight room. He doesn’t use the added bulk to bully forwards, but it doesn't exactly hurt his game.
“I was pretty built at the time but I just wanted to look better and get into the right mentality so when I’m consistent with everything,” Scalzo said. “As I started lifting, it showed in soccer. Obviously as a center back, you have to be a little stronger so you can body the attackers.”
His physical abilities have started to attract attention from college. IUPUI has shown interest.
But it’s his mental game that Prasopoulos likes to talk about. He thinks Scalzo’s example for younger defenders is important to the continuity of the Munster program.
“We’ve always tried, for 25 years here, when you work with players about how to play a position you want them to pass that on. It helps you as a coach. You don’t want to feel like you’re starting from scratch,” Prasopoulos said. “There is definitely a luxury in having somebody like Gianluca or some of our other seniors in different positions, to really mentor those kids even during a game. Game time is always better than practice.”
A Northwest Crossroads Conference title has been almost a given at Munster for a long time. Hobart took that away this year, but the Mustangs still had a 11-4-1 regular season that included a win over Lake Central early in the year. Munster is positioned to meet LC in the sectional final this week if things play out how records and rankings suggest they should.
Scalzo thinks the Indians actually outplayed the Mustangs in that 2-1 match on Aug. 30.
“We’re just focused on sectionals. We’ve just got to take it one game at a time,” Scalzo said. “(Lake Central) is a better team than they were last year, for sure. We just played a good defensive game, to be honest. They attacked from the middle and we’ve got to control that. We’ve just got to do it, again.”