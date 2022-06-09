Senior Glisic leads South Central any way he can

UNION MILLS — Those who know South Central senior Bricen Glisic describe him as “a character,” an “old soul” with the grasp on life of a man twice his age. He listens classic rock like Mötley Crüe and Led Zeppelin.

The first baseman/designated hitter/outfielder/third baseman is grounded for an 18-year-old. His goals coming into the season reflect that.

“All I can ask as a player is just to be better. I think any player wants to be better from one season to the next,” Glisic said. “I think I’m doing a pretty good job with that this year.”

Glisic isn’t boring, though.

Coach Zach Coulter said he’s the first to keep things light in the dugout or even on the field when the situation calls for it. Opposing first base coaches have commented on it more than once.

“We always say loose teams are dangerous teams and he’s always at the forefront of keeping guys loose,” Coulter said. “I think he broke out of his shell a little bit this year. He’s just a really cool kid.”

Glisic’s personality is fluid. He can be goofy or serious but he’s always trying to be a leader.

That’s very important for a team in the state of South Central. Glisic is one of seven seniors but the Satellites program boasts 17 sophomores. It’s critical for guys like him to be around.

During South Central’s 6-3 regional win over Fremont last week, the team needed his voice. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held that advantage into the fifth inning.

“We were stringing together hits but just not at the right time. We weren’t scratching any runs across,” Glisic said. “I was just like ‘C’mon. We’ve got to go play the field. There’s plenty of baseball left.’ I just know that everyone will produce toward the end of the game. We are a second-half baseball team. They just needed to hear that.”

The sentiment got through and Satellites scored six runs in the final three innings to win the regional title.

Glisic’s bat is as important to South Central as his leadership and jokes. He drove in one of those late scores against Fremont. In fact, he leads the team with 34 RBIs while hitting .380 with 11 doubles and two home runs for a 1.001 OPS.

“I guess that’s what a four hitter is supposed to do,” he said. “About 23 of those RBIs are Brad Ferrell, who hits right in front of me. I can always count on Brad getting on base. Our No. 1 hitter, Zack Hanchar, he’s always on base, too,” Glisic said. “All I have to think about is getting bat on ball, making good contact somewhere. They’re fast so as long as I get it somewhere in the outfield, if they’re on second they’re going to score.”

The Satellites (21-9) play Lafayette Central Catholic (25-6) in the LaPorte semistate Saturday. The Knights will likely throw junior Ben Mazur, who pushes his fastball into the 90s and reportedly has a nice breaking ball to go with it.

Coulter said the experience his team got this season against arms like Mishawaka Marian’s Chase Mays and University’s Grayson Knight gives it a leg up.

“We’re going to have our hands full but so will (Central Catholic). We add an element that they haven’t quite seen. I know they’ve played some good competition but so have we. I don’t know if they’ve seen a pitcher like they’re going to see at some point during this game (in Ferrell),” Coulter said.

The aim all season, Coulter said, was to travel 138 miles from Union Mills to Victory Field and give the Porter County Conference consecutive state titles after Washington Township won in 2021.

To get there, the Satellites first need to win the program’s first-ever semistate title. The conference crown, sectional and regional championships have South Central feeling like it’s already playing with house money, though.

“138 has been our goal. We've said that all year,” Coulter said. “We’re so close but you have a lot of respect for that opponent we’re playing. We’re going to have to play a perfect game but I think they’re going to have to be pretty close to perfect, as well.”

