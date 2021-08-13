Senior Quentin Enyeart leading Lake Central boys soccer from the back

ST. JOHN — Quentin Enyeart knows where he’s supposed to be.
The Lake Central senior dabbled in the midfield but defense has always been his natural position. Between his club and high school seasons, he’s moved from outside back to center back to outside back to center back. He’s at his best defending one-on-one.
“I’m not big enough to play center back at the next level and people see that,” he said.
Enyeart has been able to show college coaches an ability to play outside with his club team, where personnel allows him to get up a little more. He’s seen interest from IUPUI and Rose-Hulman.
Meanwhile, he hopes to be a leader for the Indians this fall.
“On the field, I’m kind of the guy everyone looks to. I’m always the guy pushing. I try to lead by example, giving every single ounce I’ve got,” Enyeart said. “That’s just the role that everyone’s assumed I have. Some of the younger guys, they look up to me and the seniors. If we start letting down, they’ll start letting down.”
Enyeart thinks LC will possess the ball and transition into the attack well. Lake Central will likely be a little more technical this season with the loss of leading scorer Emilio Zambrano to graduation. The Indians probably won’t play as directionally.
That could mean an expanded role for Enyeart.
“We do have the firepower up top," he said. "But if I feel like I can make certain plays or make a certain run, as long as I have someone drop off for me then I’m willing to make that run.
"I am trying to be a little more attacking and get into those spaces but I’m also a defender first.”
During a summer camp at the University of Indianapolis, Enyeart scored two goals and had an assist in three games with LC.
The Indians were youthful in some spots a year ago. The regular season record was a disappointing 8-7. A full summer of club and training could offer some big benefits for last season’s freshmen and sophomores.
A bevy of upperclassmen return, too. They were around for the state championship runner-up finish two years ago.
“I’m going to do everything I can to try and get that (postseason) run back again,” Enyeart said. “It’s me and a lot of the other guys’ last chance to do that. I think we’re willing to give it our all and push these younger guys to be up there with us.”
