Senior Quentin Enyeart leading Lake Central boys soccer from the back

ST. JOHN — Quentin Enyeart knows where he’s supposed to be.

The Lake Central senior dabbled in the midfield but defense has always been his natural position. Between his club and high school seasons, he’s moved from outside back to center back to outside back to center back. He’s at his best defending one-on-one.

“I’m not big enough to play center back at the next level and people see that,” he said.

Enyeart has been able to show college coaches an ability to play outside with his club team, where personnel allows him to get up a little more. He’s seen interest from IUPUI and Rose-Hulman.

Meanwhile, he hopes to be a leader for the Indians this fall.

“On the field, I’m kind of the guy everyone looks to. I’m always the guy pushing. I try to lead by example, giving every single ounce I’ve got,” Enyeart said. “That’s just the role that everyone’s assumed I have. Some of the younger guys, they look up to me and the seniors. If we start letting down, they’ll start letting down.”