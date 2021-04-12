Senior reminding the area about Munster tennis

MUNSTER — It’s still Munster.

That’s the message senior Addy Klawitter and her Mustangs teammates have for area tennis.

The first Indiana High School Tennis Association rankings came out April 5. Munster was ranked No. 24 overall and No. 3 in District I, well below the norm for the Mustangs. Word around the Region is that this is the year to “get” Munster, if there ever was one.

Klawitter said the team uses it as motivation.

“I’m definitely confident in saying we’re still at least one of the big dogs around here, if not the big dog,” Klawitter said. “I feel like the hours we put in, all the conditioning we do, the bonding and chemistry we have, it’s just not comparable to any other team around here. I feel like we still carry the competitiveness we’ve always carried.”

The Mustangs have managed to stay experienced for decades. This season transfers and graduation hit Munster harder than usual.