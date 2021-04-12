Senior reminding the area about Munster tennis

MUNSTER — It’s still Munster.
That’s the message senior Addy Klawitter and her Mustangs teammates have for area tennis.
The first Indiana High School Tennis Association rankings came out April 5. Munster was ranked No. 24 overall and No. 3 in District I, well below the norm for the Mustangs. Word around the Region is that this is the year to “get” Munster, if there ever was one.
Klawitter said the team uses it as motivation.
“I’m definitely confident in saying we’re still at least one of the big dogs around here, if not the big dog,” Klawitter said. “I feel like the hours we put in, all the conditioning we do, the bonding and chemistry we have, it’s just not comparable to any other team around here. I feel like we still carry the competitiveness we’ve always carried.”
The Mustangs have managed to stay experienced for decades. This season transfers and graduation hit Munster harder than usual.
“I’m sure there are quite a few teams in the area that are in that same situation but I’ve never had six openings. We’re going to have a little bit of a different look to us,” Munster coach Patrick Spohr said. “With six new faces on varsity, (Klawitter) is the person that we need to take charge and show the initiative to point this program in the right direction.”
Klawitter will play No. 1 singles for the first time. She was a doubles player as a freshman and sophomore. She was first-team all state with doubles teammate Dana Savarino in 2019. Savarino has since transferred to Highland.
“(Being No. 1 singles) really is pretty important to me. I love singles. I love the competition it brings,” Klawitter said.
Her singles debut would’ve come last season, had it been held.
“She’s growing into a leadership role right now. Last time she was on this court she was a sophomore so it’s almost like going into a program brand new,” Spohr said. “She’s the only one here who has postseason experience, state experience. She has a lot of qualities that a lot of these younger players need to see.”
Spohr said in the past, Klawitter found flaws in her game and let it get to her. But spending almost two years between high school seasons gave her a chance to look at her overall game and improve. She’s a more confident player now.
“She’s relentless. She always finds ways to improve her game,” Spohr said. “She took a lot of pride in a lot of offseason hitting.”
Some of those six openings will be filled by a few of the 16 sophomores. That’s unusual for a program that has dominated the Region to the tune of 44 sectional titles —including an active streak of 43 consecutive—, a state-best 33 regional championships, 10 semistate trophies and seven state runner up finishes.
Klawitter took it upon herself to make sure the tradition of Munster tennis is recognized and upheld.
“With a season like this, I feel like even with all the new girls coming they had no idea what the team aspect was like, what the chemistry was like. I’ve definitely tried to step up and be a role model in that respect and encourage girls to compete and work hard out here,” Klawitter said. “I’ve always been looking up to the older girls, the more experienced girls. Stepping into that position definitely feels a lot different.”