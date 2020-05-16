SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Top MLB Draft prospect Ed Howard IV ‘the total package’

“The total package”

Howard’s going to realize his lifelong dream. He entered teams’ radars when Mount Carmel played in the National High School Invitational in 2018, Howard’s sophomore season, as the Caravan featured Alek Thomas.

Thomas was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft and is the 87th prospect according to Baseball America. He is in the Arizona Diamondbacks system and is projected to make the big leagues in 2021.

Watching Thomas go through the scouting process was beneficial for Howard. He admired the way Thomas handled himself and learned in his shadows.

“It was just a blessing to see somebody else go through that,” Howard said. “I got to go to his draft party ... and I just remember the whole night I was there I was just like, ‘I can’t wait to be in this whole situation.’ I went home that night and I was just dreaming about it.”

What teams see with Howard is what they get — a humble, respectful, nice player with a work ethic motivated by success.

Teams are doing their homework on the Oklahoma recruit, who is likely to forego college and is ranked as high as ninth by FanGraphs, and are struggling to find a reason not to draft him.