SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Tyler Nemtuda loses chance at redemption year for Portage

“He’ll give 110 percent in the weight room. He’ll work on his own, with a coach, with other players. You don’t have to follow him around when you give him a weightlifting program,” Dixon said. “I think every coach wishes they had 15 of him because he’s just so dedicated to work.”

His freshman season, Nemtuda was hitting 86 mph on the radar gun. He’s gotten that velocity back and then some, topping out around 88 with better control.

It took a year to get that confidence back, Nemtuda said.

“I’m feeling good. My stomach’s better,” he said. “My stomach was always hurting. I just tried to fight through it. It took at least a year just to get back to normal.”

The next organized baseball Nemtuda will play will be at Florence-Darlington Tech, a junior college in Florida. He’ll pitch for a Stingers program that has seen 11 players drafted into MLB since 2010 and several others move on to NCAA schools.

“This year, he would’ve probably been our No. 1 or 2 pitcher,” Dixon said. “I think this year would’ve been his breakout year, along with some of the other senior guys. I think he could’ve really done some damage in the (Duneland Athletic Conference).”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0