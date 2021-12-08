ShanQuan Hemphill selected as Senior CLASS candidate

Blackhawks F Khaira released from hospital: Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira spent the night in a hospital after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba during a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Team physician Michael Terry said Khaira was released Wednesday morning after undergoing “extensive testing.” “Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery,” Terry said in a news release. "At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play.” Khaira’s head was down as he gathered the puck in 6:10 into the second period Tuesday night. He looked up right as Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into Khaira’s chin. The back of Khaira’s head bounced hard off the ice, and there was no sign of any movement from him as the Blackhawks and Rangers scuffled nearby. A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice, and medical personnel worked on Khaira as each team looked on from the bench area. A handful of his teammates and the Rangers tapped the stretcher as Khaira was taken off.