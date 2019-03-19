The clock is running out to shoot for a $500 prize in the 2019 College Basketball Bracket Contest.
The Times Media Co.'s annual online contest follows the 2019 men's college basketball tournaments, with only a small window of time to enter the competition.
Individuals can register at contest.nwi.com until noon Thursday, when the tip-off for the first game of the NCAA Championship will begin. After noon on Thursday, the contest will be closed and brackets will be locked in.
To enter, create an account by clicking the registration button on the site and filling out basic contact information. From there, people can make their top college basketball team picks and invite friends to play.
The site not only tracks players' points but shows experts' and other users' picks along with the latest news on the games. People can also share their line-up and future victories on Facebook.
The tournament, sponsored by Castle Subaru Mitsubishi in Portage and The Times Media Co., has been a tradition for the past few years, Jim Pellegrini, head of marketing and creative services for The Times Media Co., said.
“This is set to be the biggest year yet,” Pellegrini said.
Players will get points each time one of their chosen teams moves forward in the tournament and people can keep playing as long as one of their teams is still in the play-offs.
The person with the most points after the final game of the National College Athletic Association men's basketball championship will win the $500 prize.
Don't wait to get in the game, register now.