The Hammond Sports Hall of Fame is ready to add six more plaques.

The Hammond Civic Center will host the 37th annual Hall of Fame induction March 7. This year's class includes Gavit's Juan Alba, Hammond's Roy L. McPipe, Hammond's Mark Nagy, Bishop Noll's Jim Tarka, the 1972 Hammond Edison Little League World Series team and Hammond's Louis Kosanovich.

The class ranges from teams to coaches and from professional athletes to those whose careers ended after their time in high school.

Juan Alba was a 12-time letter winner at Gavit. Though his performance as a thrower is what earned him a spot throwing discus and hammer at Notre Dame following his graduation in 2000, Alba was equally adept at the other sports he played as well.

On the wrestling mat, he compiled a school-record setting 125 wins, taking home three sectional crowns, three regional crown and a semistate title. With the Fighting Irish, Alba earned All-Big East honors.

Roy L. McPipe was an example of an athlete who broke out after his time in high school. After graduating from Hammond in 1970, McPipe starred at Eastern Montana College — now Montana State Billings. In his final season there, McPipe averaged 28.4 points per game, finishing his career as a two-time NAIA All-American. After leaving Eastern Montana, he signed with the ABA's Utah Stars.

Another Hammond alumnus, Mark Nagy, starred in two sports for the Wildcats. A 1979 graduate, Nagy was an All-State selection on the offensive line for the football team while he set records at both the sectional and regional in the shot put for the track and field team. It was the latter accomplishments that led Nagy to success at Butler, where he would receive four varsity letters and a college state championship.

Jim Tarka has the distinction of being the class' lone coach being honored. The longtime track and field coach at Bishop Noll, Tarka led the Warriors to top-three finishes in the state in 1987 and 1988, with the former being a runner-up performance.

He was named conference coach of the year nine times and founded the Calumet Region Striders organization and its Gold Cup road race.

The lone team being inducted in March is the 1972 Hammond Edison Little League team that came within one win of a Little League world championship.

The team of Tom Byelick, Rob Clark, John Davis, Pete DelRio, Gary Friedrich, George Leonakis, Steve Moore, Tim Parker, Tom Parker, Jim Pawlowicz, Joe Rixie, Mike Rozgony, Peter Vargulich and Jeff Wright marched undefeated through the United States side of the bracket. The 12-0 squad under manager Pete Vargulich and coach Joe Cornell would fall to Taipei City, Taiwan, in the final, but have earned their space in Hammond sports lore.

Louis Kosanovich will be inducted into the Hall through the Veterans Category. After starring in both golf and football at Hammond, Kosanovich served during World War II. A staff sergeant in the Army, Kosanovich was awarded a bronze star during his service. In 1946, he got back on the gridiron, this time for Indiana. Kosanovich received two varsity letters for his time as the Hoosiers quarterback.

The 2023 iteration of the Hall's induction ceremony will also continue the tradition of awarding the Anderson-Peterson Family Distinguished Athlete Award. Two 2022 graduates of Hammond Central, Armani Ruiz and Demetrius Dean will be presented with the award.

Ruiz was an All-Conference honoree in volleyball, swimming and softball in high school, graduating with a 3.7 GPA. She was a member of C Club, National Honor Society and the school newspaper staff at Hammond Central. She currently attends Stonybrook University in New York.

Dean was a letter winner in both football and wrestling. On the mat, he won a sectional title and was runner-up at the regional stage. Dean was a member of the National Honor Society and took part in the Hammond Area Career Center's engineering and manufacturing program. Dean currently attends Purdue Northwest.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 at the Hammond Civics Center, Rich's Barber Shop on 169th Street in Hammond or at Cheers on 45th Street in Munster. Tickets for a table of eight can be purchased for $200 at the Hammond Civic Center. Tickets will be sold at the door March 7 for $35.

