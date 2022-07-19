Sky clinch playoff spot with win over Storm

PRO BASKETBALL
Sky clinch playoff spot:
Allie Quigley scored 18 points, Emma Meesseman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 78-74 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. Chicago (20-6) clinched a playoff spot with its 20th win of the season. Meesseman made a reverse layup to give Chicago a 76-72 lead and Kahleah Copper grabbed an offensive rebound on the Sky’s next possession before making 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead. After a timeout, Breanna Stewart made a driving layup with 10.7 seconds left to pull Seattle within three points, but Copper went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line at the other end. Copper finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Chicago. Candace Parker had 10 points and eight rebounds. Chicago was missing guard Courtney Vandersloot for concussion protocol. Stewart led Seattle (17-9) with 24 points. Jewell Loyd added 18 points, Tina Charles had 11 points and six rebounds, and Sue Bird scored nine points.
-Associated Press
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Moore steps down: Valparaiso head coach Ryan Moore announced he would be stepping down. The move is effective on Friday as Moore has accepted a position outside of coaching according to a press release from Valparaiso Athletics. Cross country coach Vincent Walker will serve as the interim Director of Track and Field and Cross Country. 2022 was Moore's 16th season as the head coach of the Beacons' program. The press release states that spending more time with his family as the primary reason for Moore's decision.