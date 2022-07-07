Sky win streak snapped at five

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky's win streak ends: Aerial Powers had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Kayla McBride added 15 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat Chicago 81-78 on Wednesday, ending the Sky's five-game winning streak. Jessica Shepard converted a three-point play with one minute left to give Minnesota a 77-75 lead. Sylvia Fowles added two free throws at 33.7 for a four-point lead, but Candace Parker answered with a 3-pointer to pull Chicago within 79-78. McBride made two free throws with 12.4 left to give Minnesota an 81-78 lead and Chicago’s Allie Quigley missed two 3-pointers at the other end. Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and seven rebounds and Shepard finished with 10 points for Minnesota. Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Quigley added 18 for Chicago (16-5). Parker had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Chicago scored nine unanswered points midway through the fourth quarter, tying it at 70 on Parker's 3-pointer. Quigley added another 3-pointer with three minutes left to give Chicago its first lead, 73-72, since it was 5-4.

-Associated Press

CYCLING

Clarke wins Stage 5: Australian rider Simon Clarke won a crash-marred fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday while Wout van Aert clung onto the leader’s yellow jersey despite coming off his bike.The big winner though was Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar, who kick-started his bid to win a third straight Tour with a sensational ride over the cobbles to slash the gap to Van Aert to 19 seconds on a day where several of his rivals lost time. Pogačar had a broad smile as he crossed the line.It was a first individual win on the Tour for Clarke, who was in tears after crossing the line. Clarke had won a team time trial in the race in 2013 and also two individual stages in the Spanish Vuelta. The 35-year-old Clarke, who rides for Israel–Premier Tech, sprinted to victory from the remnants of an early breakaway, edging out Taco van der Hoorn.

-Associated Press

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo grad gets Summer League shot: Eron Gordon has been named to the Houston Rockets Summer League roster. Gordon, the younger brother of longtime NBA guard Eric Gordon, started his college career at Seton Hall before transferring to join the Beacons. Eron Gordon began working out with his brother and other Rockets players this summer, eventually leading to his signing. Gordon averaged 3.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this past season at Valparaiso. He'll get his first taste of Summer League action when the Rockets take on the Magic at 9 p.m. on ESPN.