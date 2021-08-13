Slimmed-down Tank: Lavarion Logan gears up for another big season for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — They call him Tank.
One look at Merrillville senior running back Lavarion Logan and it’d be easy to think his physique was the reason for the nickname. But it’s just a family nickname he got when he was about 6 years old. The origin isn’t really clear.
Still, Logan is now a lean 205 pounds. He was a 170-pounder as a sophomore and weighed 210 last season. It took time to get where he is today, squatting 565 pounds, power-cleaning 325 and benching 385. He said his dad, Levertis, played a big role in that.
“My dad does a great job motivating me in the weight room,” Logan said. “The weight room was always my first love so I always took it serious.”
Logan was named preseason all-state by MaxPreps after he ran for just under 1,500 yards last year with 24 total touchdowns. He aims to make his senior year an even bigger one, with 2,000 yards in his sights.
That effort started Friday with the scrimmage against Lowell at Demaree Stadium, though Logan and most of the starters for both teams spent the bulk of the night on the sideline.
“Last year, when played Andrean in week one it was a really sloppy game. We didn’t have any scrimmage before that so I’m glad we got this in,” Pirates coach Brad Seiss said.
Logan carried the ball 254 times in 2020. Calumet transfer Justin Marshall will spell Logan this year. The track athlete provides a little different look than Tank.
Marshall had a 51-yard touchdown run Friday.
“If it comes down to it, I’ll (carry it 250 times again). I’m not worried about that, no sir,” Logan said. “I’ve just got to make sure I stay healthy.”
Logan and Marshall will each carry behind a revamped offensive line that includes 6-foot-4, 335-pounder Kenneth Grant, who’s being recruited to play defensive line in the Big Ten. Grant took some reps at guard Friday and will see time there all season.
“We did pretty good but we’ve got to get a lot better. We got to be a lot more physical but that’s just a scrimmage thing,” Grant said.
Lowell has a pair of unquestioned leaders in running back Joey Heuer on offense and linebacker Spencer Barta on defense. But the Red Devils haven’t publicly chosen a quarterback, yet. Both Johnny Johnson and Riley Bank took reps under center Friday.
Coach Keith Kilmer said both will start next week but only one will likely play quarterback.
“We got an opportunity to play somebody else. We can go home, watch the tape and find out who wants to compete, find out our weaknesses,” Kilmer said. “We got a chance to hit somebody. That’s the first time we’ve been tackled and the first time we’ve fully tackled. I’m pretty happy.”