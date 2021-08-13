Slimmed-down Tank: Lavarion Logan gears up for another big season for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — They call him Tank.

One look at Merrillville senior running back Lavarion Logan and it’d be easy to think his physique was the reason for the nickname. But it’s just a family nickname he got when he was about 6 years old. The origin isn’t really clear.

Still, Logan is now a lean 205 pounds. He was a 170-pounder as a sophomore and weighed 210 last season. It took time to get where he is today, squatting 565 pounds, power-cleaning 325 and benching 385. He said his dad, Levertis, played a big role in that.

“My dad does a great job motivating me in the weight room,” Logan said. “The weight room was always my first love so I always took it serious.”

Logan was named preseason all-state by MaxPreps after he ran for just under 1,500 yards last year with 24 total touchdowns. He aims to make his senior year an even bigger one, with 2,000 yards in his sights.

That effort started Friday with the scrimmage against Lowell at Demaree Stadium, though Logan and most of the starters for both teams spent the bulk of the night on the sideline.