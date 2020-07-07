MLS Nashville-Chicago match postponed after 5 positive tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Major League Soccer has postponed the second match of the MLS is Back tournament after five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19, the league announced Tuesday.

The match between Nashville and the Fire was initially scheduled for Wednesday. The league said two Nashville players tested positive last weekend and three more positive tests were confirmed Monday night. Four more players received inconclusive results and are requiring further testing.

Instead, the Fire will meet the Minnesota United in a closed-door scrimmage at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The league said it would continue to evaluate Nashville’s participation in the tournament.

It’s a second straight day of testing results putting the status of one of the tournament participants in question. FC Dallas withdrew from the tournament on Monday after 10 players and one coach tested positive.

The tournament is still set to open Wednesday with a nationally televised match between Orlando City and expansion Inter Miami.

FC Dallas announced last week that six players had tested positive upon arrival in Florida for the tournament, and the entire team was quarantined. As a result, the team’s opening match on Thursday against the Vancouver Whitecaps was postponed.