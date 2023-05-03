CROWN POINT — Lake Central’s diminutive sophomore knew the task at hand in a meeting of rivals, both Duneland Athletic Conference and otherwise, under the lights in a night game.

“I just had to keep my mind clear. That’s pretty much what I had to try and do, not let a run scoring get in my way,” Calderaro said.

Obstacles were in her way, some she put there herself, but she found her way around. Calderaro stranded nine runners over seven innings, allowing seven hits but only one unearned run while striking out seven. The Indians won the game 6-1 and now control the conference race.

“Tonight was a big game and we went into it knowing it was a big game,” coach Brooke Baker-Runyon said. “It definitely takes the edge off a little for me as a coach and for the players (in the conference).”

LC opened things up right away, dropping four runs in the first. Makayla VanVossen rocketed a ball up the middle with the bases loaded. It was misplayed in the outfield and three scored.

Morgan Heinecke brought VanVossen in with a single in the next at bat.

Crown Point had runners on second and third with one out in the fourth but Calderaro struck out Alma Blecic and Audrey Wroble to end the threat.

The Bulldogs (13-5, 9-2) put someone one base in every inning but failed to get one across until Scarlette Tegtman’s RBI single in the fifth.

“I think coming off of (the perfect game Tuesday, Calderaro) had a lot of confidence. Early on in the game she struggled but toward the end you could see that she sharpened up and got the job done,” Baker-Runyon said. “To keep Crown Point’s offense to only one run, that’s a good day.”

Lake Central (17-2-1, 10-0), ranked No. 5 in Class 4A in the Indiana Softball Coaches Association poll, is on an eight-game winning streak. The Indians played seven innings only twice during that stretch — a nine-run win over Valparaiso and a 10-3 victory over Noblesville.

LC averages over 12 runs per game and beat Crown Point 14-4 game when these teams met on April 12.

“(Crown Point pitcher Kendra Steinberg) pitched a phenomenal game. She really moved the ball around a lot. She looked like she was throwing hard. She did well. So I’ve got to give props to her,” Baker-Runyon said. “But I’m not 100% happy with my team. We didn’t execute bunts as well as I would’ve like and who knows where that would’ve taken us, putting the pressure on the defense.”

Steinberg also went the distance, allowing only three hits and striking out four while walking four.

