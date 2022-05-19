SOFTBALL NOTES: Hobart pitchers combine for no-hitter after upset win

On May 12, Hobart pulled off an extra-innings upset of previously one-loss Illiana Christian, completing the improbable victory with three eighth-innings runs.

It was a tough performance to follow, but somehow the Brickies topped it.

On Monday against Westville, Hobart spun a no-hitter, allowing just one baserunner on a walk in seven innings.

“We’ve got three pitchers that I absolutely love,” coach Steve Moss said. “(Monday) we were kind gearing up for sectionals and wanted to get everyone two innings of work.”

Carigan Menear got the start in the circle for the Brickies. The junior looked sharp in her two innings of work, walking one and fanning three of the seven batters she faced.

“When I was warming up, I wasn’t really feeling too good,” Menear said. “I just came in there thinking confidently.”

Ella Hornak took over to start the third inning, inheriting a 3-0 lead. What she wasn’t aware of was that she was inheriting a hitless ballgame as well.

“It was like the fifth inning that I started noticed I hadn’t given up a hit,” Hornak said. “But I knew that I was able to throw strikes because I had my defense behind me.”

Unlike most high school softball no-hitters, Monday’s game went the full seven innings, making the pair of Hobart arms’ feat that much more impressive.

Hornak ended up striking out seven batters of her own, but that didn’t mean the performance was without its share of no-hitter-saving plays in the field.

“There’s always that one play that saves the no-hitter,” Moss said, “and we had a couple.”

First, Madalyn Simpson made a backhand stop along the third-base line and then later, Indy Parkerson robbed a line drive at second base that looked like it was through the middle for a hit.

After a streaky regular season that saw the Brickies record winnings streaks of six and now three games after a win over Highland on Tuesday, and losing streaks of five and four games, Hobart (12-12) hopes this latest winning stretch will carry it into its sectional matchup against Crown Point next week.

“Hopefully those are part of a big winning streak,” Moss said. “Hopefully. It’s definitely been good to build some momentum for the postseason.”

Valparaiso wins DAC

After beating Lake Central in mid-April, Valparaiso put the Duneland Athletic Conference and the rest of the Region on notice.

May 11, the Vikings proved it wasn't a fluke.

They traveled to Lake Central, and won for a second time, 5-1. With a 18-2 record overall and a 13-1 record in the DAC, Valparaiso wrapped up first place in the conference.

Charlotte Domrowski has been a two-way star for the Vikings. The senior owns a .467 batting average and six home runs at the plate and a sub-1.00 ERA in over 70 innings.

Senior catcher Paiton Iliff has also powered Valparaiso at the plate. The backstop has eight home runs and an 1.817 OPS this year.

A DAC title and two-loss regular season isn't enough for the Vikings. They'll start their postseason journey against the winner of Michigan City and Lowell.

"Break the 21-year curse and win the sectional," senior Paige McCorkle said. "That's our biggest goal."

Hanover ends Illiana's undefeated season

On May 2, Hanover Central faced off against an undefeated Illiana Christian squad. The Wildcats lost convincingly, 9-0. Just over a week later, on May 11, they faced off with the Vikings again.

This time, the result was a different story. Mikayla Derks was still her usual shutdown self for Illiana Christian, allowing just one run. The difference was the Hanover Central pitching staff.

The Wildcats turned to Elle Mowry to shut down the Vikings and she did, surrendering no runs on five hits to pull off the upset.

Star Hanover Central sophomore Gabi Comia drove in the game's only run to ensure a Wildcat victory.

