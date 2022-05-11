SOFTBALL NOTES: Wheeler leaning on the entire roster in its playoff push

Kyla Chevalier and Clara Pharis are the engine that drives the Wheeler train, but the Bearcats will only go as far as the rest of the team will carry them.

Through 14 games this season Chevalier is batting .684 and getting on base at a .723 clip while Pharis owns a 1.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts across 76 2/3 innings of work.

For Bearcats coach Mark Becker, he knows it'll take more than just the two of them.

Wheeler stands a game back of Illiana Christian in the Greater South Shore Conference, its lone conference loss coming 2-0 at the hands of the Vikings to open the season.

The loss featured a problem Becker has noticed in pretty much all of his team's four losses — and some of its wins. The Bearcats lack a JV program, something that means Becker might have a roster with plenty of talent, but filled with players who might lack the in-game, pressure-filled experiences of high school softball. He feels that has manifested itself in passive at-bats in big games.

"For us," Becker said, "it's been a mental battle. You got to swing the bat. If we have a game where we have 3, 4, 5 called strike threes, that isn't going to do it for us."

The numbers seem to back up Becker's claims. Wheeler has scored just four runs combined in its four losses, but 109 runs in its 10 wins.

"I think we're overcoming that," Becker said of his offense's tendency to go cold. "This last week we were back in the fieldhouse which is never much fun, but we did take advantage of that to break the kids up into smaller groups, get them in the cage, get them on the tees and start talking about the mental part of it.

"I think the mental is what really, really caught us in those games where we just did not put runners on base."

With Wheeler set to host a sectional the features the likes of Illiana Christian and Andrean at the end of May, Becker hopes his team is turning the corner at the right time.

"Our goal is the go far in the tournament," Becker said. "And when we play tough teams, that can only serve us well. Win or lose, we're going to learn something from it."

Valpo pushes LC in DAC

It's been five years since the last time Lake Central failed to win at least a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference title. In 2022, Valparaiso is giving Lake Central a run for its money.

Valparaiso has been nothing short of dominant this spring, posting a 15-1 record. The Vikings sat at No. 13 in Class 4A in the latest Softball Coaches Association of Indiana poll.

"We have this saying that we do before each game," senior Paige McCorkle said. "It goes, 'stay hungry, stay humble,' and then we all yell, 'stay together.' And that's been our whole motto this year.

"We want to break the 21-year curse and win the sectional."

The Vikings hungry and humility have served them well thus far.

Valparaiso beat Lake Central, 11-8, on April 19. The loss is Lake Central's only conference defeat and the loss that keeps the two teams tied atop the DAC standings, both at 10-1.

The two DAC powers face off on Wednesday with a chance at pulling away from one another. Crown Point sits within striking distance at 8-2 in conference.

Sectional draws

With IHSAA softball sectional's announced last week, the slate of games features plenty of interesting Region matchups.

Two of Northwest Indiana's premier programs could find themselves facing off in Class 4A. Host Lake Central and Munster wound up in the same sectional with a chance to face off if both teams win.

Lake Central came out on top of the teams' first game in its season opener.

The other notable draw for Region teams features Lowell, Crown Point and Valparaiso. None will square off in the first round, but at 8-5, 10-7 and 15-1 respectively, all three have their sights set on a sectional crown.

Lowell and Munster battle in NCC

The Northwest Crossroads Conference has become a two-horse race. Well, a one Mustang and one Red Devil race, technically.

Munster holds a half-game lead at 7-1 in conference over 6-1 Lowell. Lowell handed Munster its only conference loss of the year so far, beating the Mustangs, 5-4, in mid-April.

A rematch between the two sides on Friday may very well prove the difference in who ends up with the NCC crown at the end of the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.