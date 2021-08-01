Some questions and answers about the limits of human performance and pro sports injuries

Today, we go to the mailbag to answer some reader questions.
Dear John: I never thought that a column on sports medicine would be one of my favorites. But through the years I have found almost every column you've written to be interesting, and, of course, edifying.
Upon reading your July 19 column on hamstring injuries, it reminded me of my amateur opinion as to why the seemingly excessive rash of them has been occurring in recent years, compared to the past, in professional baseball (and in other major sports). I think it has to do with asking the body to do things it wasn't built to withstand.
Although Major League Baseball likes to brag that they have the best testing in the world for performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), they quietly don't test for excessive levels of human growth hormone (HGH) or some other new PED.
After A-Rod and his cheating ilk were accidentally caught, does anyone in their right mind really think that players quit juicing when millions of dollars are at stake? Now, that the players know they can't be caught, I think it is epidemic. How do we explain that supposedly there were only about seven in the entire major leagues throwing between 90-100 mph five years ago and now each team seems to have five?
Diet, training methods, and human evolution in that short of a time frame seem unlikely causes. I apply my theory to Tommy John surgeries, as well.
Not to compare more successful pro athletes to myself and past teammates, but we never had hamstring injuries even though we went at full speed without stretching or warmup on most occasions, game after game, year after year until our mid-30s, in any weather, at some of the highest levels of amateur sports.
It seems like no one wants to kill the golden goose except for an occasional Jim Bouton or Jose Canseco. Do you think this subject warrants a column some day? — Art Y., Chesterton, IN.
Dear Art: There is no doubt that this epidemic of the injuries you reference is largely the result of athletes seeking to exceed the limits of human performance.
I have to agree with you that players are still using PEDs in search of riches despite MLB’s testing program. However, the program is catching at least some of the cheaters. In fact, MLB has been handing out punishments fairly regularly to journeymen and stars alike. New York Met Robinson Cano was banned for the entirety of this season back in November. Just last week, Seattle Mariner reliever Hector Santiago was suspended 80 games after testing positive for PED use. In all, there have been four such suspensions since the start of the season. Furthermore, since MLB stepped up its testing program, 60 home-run-seasons have disappeared.
As for HGH, MLB has been testing for that substance since 2013. Their efforts and those of other professional leagues aside, though, I have no doubt that the creativity of chemists with ill intent continues to stay a step ahead of the regulators.
I am not sure PEDs are the sole or primary culprit behind the surplus of power pitchers. I blame parents, scouts and radar guns just as much if not more. It is possible to train the body’s muscles to throw a baseball that fast but it is impossible to train the ligaments and capsules of the joints in the arm to withstand the resultant forces. See my column from June 6 for more.
Dear John: I have questions for you about a pair of professional athletes.
A Wall Street Journal article says that Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA — even after a serious injury. Do you have any comments on his rehab? Do you have any comments on the timeline followed to return to play?
Jay Cutler indicates he is suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — at least some early symptoms. The radio report I heard indicated he admitted to 15 concussions in his football career. The radio report also indicated that Cutler is going to try to implement some medical intervention to limit the effects of CTE going forward.
Could you comment on the number of concussions or on the number (impossible to know exactly) of hits to the head from an opponent or from striking the ground? What about possible interventions for CTE? – Tom T., Crown Point
Dear Tom: Based on Durant’s performance so far in the Olympics, I would tend to agree with the Wall Street Journal. I believe his rehabilitation process and the timeline followed after his Achilles tendon tear were spot on.
Sadly, there are no proven interventions yet for CTE. Hyperbaric oxygen has been hyped as a cure by some but the results of studies, so far, have not been promising.
In terms of the actual number of concussions Cutler has suffered, 15 is far too many to expect escaping one’s chosen collision sport unscathed. Post-concussion syndrome, memory issues, and depression are far more prevalent – and likely – when the total is that high.
However, as I have written extensively in the past, number of concussions is not a risk factor for CTE; only years of playing is. It is the thousands and thousands of daily sub-concussive hits to the head over the course of a career that lead to CTE. Cutler’s 12 years in the NFL (eight with the Bears), therefore, far exceed the limits identified as safe by repeated studies at the Mayo Clinic.
For now, the condition remains diagnosable only post-mortem. Until that changes, progress on a cure will likely remain elusive.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Follow him on Twitter@JDohertyATCPT. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org.