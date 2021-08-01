Some questions and answers about the limits of human performance and pro sports injuries

Not to compare more successful pro athletes to myself and past teammates, but we never had hamstring injuries even though we went at full speed without stretching or warmup on most occasions, game after game, year after year until our mid-30s, in any weather, at some of the highest levels of amateur sports.

It seems like no one wants to kill the golden goose except for an occasional Jim Bouton or Jose Canseco. Do you think this subject warrants a column some day? — Art Y., Chesterton, IN.

Dear Art: There is no doubt that this epidemic of the injuries you reference is largely the result of athletes seeking to exceed the limits of human performance.

I have to agree with you that players are still using PEDs in search of riches despite MLB’s testing program. However, the program is catching at least some of the cheaters. In fact, MLB has been handing out punishments fairly regularly to journeymen and stars alike. New York Met Robinson Cano was banned for the entirety of this season back in November. Just last week, Seattle Mariner reliever Hector Santiago was suspended 80 games after testing positive for PED use. In all, there have been four such suspensions since the start of the season. Furthermore, since MLB stepped up its testing program, 60 home-run-seasons have disappeared.