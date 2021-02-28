SOORTS DIGEST: White Sox drop spring training opener

Morikawa won by three over Brooks Koepka (70), Viktor Hovland (67) and Billy Horschel (70). He finished at 18-under 270.

Another win for Korda family: Nelly Korda seized control with three early birdies and finished with 12 straight pars for a 3-under 69 to win the Gainbridge LPGA in Orlando, Florida, giving the Korda family two victories to start the season. Her older sister, Jessica, won the season-opening Tournament of Champions last month in Orlando.

On the other side of the course, Annika Sorenstam wrapped up her return after more than 12 years of retirement with a par on the ninth hole for a 76, finishing last among the 74 players who made the cut.

Sorenstam finished 29 shots behind Korda, who won by three over Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko. Korda finished at 16-under 272.

Emotional victory for Grace: Branden Grace closed eagle-birdie to win the Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, an emotional triumph following his father’s January death after a month-long fight with the coronavirus.