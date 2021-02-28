SOORTS DIGEST: White Sox drop spring training opener

Pro baseball
Brewers' homer sink White Sox: Keston Hiura hit the first of Milwaukee's four homers, a three-run shot in the first, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the White Sox 7-2 Sunday in a spring training opener called after six innings by mutual consent. Avisail Garcia added a solo homer and scored twice against his old team. Adam Engel hit a two-run homer for the Sox.
Brosseau homers for Rays: Andrean grad Mike Brosseau and Austin Meadows homered for reigning AL champ Tampa Bay in a 9-7, seven-inning win over the Atlanta Braves.
College track
VU's Daggett takes fourth in MVC: Valparaiso fifth-year senior Emanuel Daggett, a Gavit graduate, finished fourth in the men's 400 meters with a time of 49.29 seconds on the final day of the Missouri Valley Conference Championships in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Valpo's men finished eighth among nine teams and the women were 10th of 10.
Pro golf
Morikawa wins Workday title: PGA champion Collin Morikawa shook off an early mistake and played a steady hand on a Concession golf course known for calamity, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the PGA Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida.
Morikawa won by three over Brooks Koepka (70), Viktor Hovland (67) and Billy Horschel (70). He finished at 18-under 270.
Another win for Korda family: Nelly Korda seized control with three early birdies and finished with 12 straight pars for a 3-under 69 to win the Gainbridge LPGA in Orlando, Florida, giving the Korda family two victories to start the season. Her older sister, Jessica, won the season-opening Tournament of Champions last month in Orlando.
On the other side of the course, Annika Sorenstam wrapped up her return after more than 12 years of retirement with a par on the ninth hole for a 76, finishing last among the 74 players who made the cut.
Sorenstam finished 29 shots behind Korda, who won by three over Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko. Korda finished at 16-under 272.
Emotional victory for Grace: Branden Grace closed eagle-birdie to win the Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, an emotional triumph following his father’s January death after a month-long fight with the coronavirus.
Grace holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle on the par-4 17th and birdied the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jhonattan Vegas at windy Grand Reserve. Vegas, from Venezuela, birdied the 18th for a 65.
Sutherland takes Champions: Kevin Sutherland chipped in for the only birdie of the final round on No. 16 and had a tap-in for another on the next hole, shooting a 4-under 69 to overtake Mike Weir in the PGA Tiur Champions Colorguard Classic in Tucson, Arizona.
Sutherland trailed by two to start the day and was down four after Weir birdied the par-5 eighth in blustery conditions at Tucson National. Sutherland cut Weir’s lead in half with two birdies in his first three holes to start on the back nine and chipped in from short right of the 183-yard, par-3 16th.