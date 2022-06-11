South Central gets winning run to third, but falls to Central Catholic at semistate

LAPORTE—It was as close as a five-run game could be.

After Brad Ferrell tripled with the game tied in the seventh inning, South Central was 90 feet away from playing for a state title. Lafayette Central Catholic then intentionally walked Brice Glisic and Jackson Bos, loading the bases with no outs.

The Satellites couldn’t scrape a run across, though, even after Knights ace Ben Mazur hit his pitch limit and was replaced. Sophomore Aaron Hogan, in only his seventh plate appearance of the season, lofted a fly ball into right field for the final out of regulation.

Central Catholic then poured in five runs in the eighth to win 9-5.

“We were one hit away from going to Victory Field. I thought we outplayed them for seven innings,” coach Zach Coulter said. “When you don't score with no outs and the bases loaded, we probably go from about a 98% chance of winning to zero real quick. I think it’s hard to carry it over into the eighth but I think for 21 outs, we played them really tough.”

The Knights scored their nine runs on just four hits. South Central pitchers hit five batters, walked eight more and the Satellites committed three errors.

In the sixth, Ferrell walked three, plunked two and threw a wild pitch. Central Catholic scored two runs in the frame without registering a hit and took a 4-3 lead.

South Central quickly erased that lead in the bottom half of that inning when pinch hitter Alex Newburn singled in a run, though.

“I think if you asked anybody before the game, we were the underdog. I don’t think that we showed that. I think we showed that we belonged and we competed well,” Coulter said.

The Satellites got their first lead when Bos lined a ball up the middle. The shortstop Evan Dienhart made a diving stop but his throw was low and Bos was safe. Tommy Sullivan scored from third and Colin Ward, pinch running for Glisic, slid around the tag at the plate to make it 3-2.

There were some defensive successes for South Central, too.

The Knights threatened in the fifth, putting two on with only one out for the heart of the lineup. Ferrell struck out Mazur. Then Sullivan, the first baseman, deked that he was playing away from the bag and Dienhart, the runner, took an extra large lead. Sullivan snuck behind him, Ferrell threw over and picked him off.

“I think sometimes the lessons in losing can benefit you more as you grow, as you get older. This will always be a game that the seniors will want to have back, especially a couple of the senior bats who were up with the bases loaded and couldn’t get the job done,” Coulter said. “There’s nothing to hang their heads on, as cliche as that sounds. I’m damn proud of them.”

It would’ve been the first trip to the state championship game in South Central baseball history. The Satellites were Porter County Conference, sectional and regional champions.

“We had a lot of success,” Newburn, a senior, said. “I’m proud of this team and what we did.”

