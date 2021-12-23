 Skip to main content
South Central girls beat Valpo, stay unbeaten
GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Central beats Valpo for title: Class A power South Central knocked off the Class 4A host Vikings 49-40 Thursday to win the Valparaiso Holiday Tournament. Olivia Marks scored 15 points to lead the Satellites (14-0), while Delanie Gale and Abbie Tomblin each had 12. Gale and Marks both had three of South Central's seven 3-pointers. Becca Gerdt scored 12 points for Valpo (12-2), while Bo Ayangade and Emma Gerdt each had 10 points. Becca Gerdt (three) and Emma Gerdt (two) combined for five 3-pointers.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 8 IU rolls by Southern Illinois: Mackenzie Holmes and Indiana put Southern Illinois away with a fast start. The No. 8 Hoosiers got exactly what they wanted. Holmes and Grace Berger each scored 18 points to lead Indiana to a 70-37 victory over Southern Illinois on Thursday. The Hoosiers (10-2) got off to a sluggish start during Sunday's 67-57 victory over Western Michigan, leading 15-13 late in the first quarter. They had no such issues with the Salukis, jumping to a 17-4 lead during a dominant first half. Holmes went 8 for 12 from the field. She also had a team-high seven rebounds. Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 11 points, four assists and four rebounds for Indiana. Payton McCallister led Southern Illinois with 10 points, but Makenzie Silvey was limited to nine points on 4-of-15 shooting. Silvey was named Missouri Valley Conference player of the week after she averaged 21.7 points in three games last week. The Hoosiers shot 52.7% from the field, compared to 27.3% for the Salukis (5-5). Indiana also enjoyed a 37-33 rebounding edge. Indiana led 38-8 at halftime. The Salukis went 4 for 27 from the field over the first two quarters.

