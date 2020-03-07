South Central's King reigns in all-around at regional; Chesterton repeats as team champ

“That would be really exciting because it hasn’t been done in our school,” Chesterton coach Dawn Matthys said.

Chesterton set the tone on its first routine, scoring a 29.15 on the floor exercise.

“It was so exciting,” Chesterton's Alyssa Donovan said. “Our team has worked so hard this week. It meant a lot that it really showed out.”

Cook said she had been struggling on floor but scored a 9.6 to help the team effort.

“I’ve been working hard, and today I hit it,” she said.

Matthys said the Trojans worked hard on their floor routines.

“That set our pace,” she said. “Last week we struggled a little on floor, so we did the work. We came in and started on floor again, and everybody did great. I’m really proud of the girls. Their hard work paid off.”

The six finishers in each event and all-around also advanced to the state finals.

Pak was pleased with her day, especially on beam where she had struggled the past two meets. She scored a 9.575 to tie for fourth.