South Central's Wes Bucher named 2020 Times Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

Wes Bucher has had some time to sit back and think since the basketball season ended.

It has been nearly a month since South Central came painfully close to advancing to the Class 2A state title game, falling 62-61 in overtime to Frankton when a buzzer-beating shot just missed.

Bucher’s thoughts take him to that game, but the third-year coach spends more time thinking about the process that led the Satellites to the brink of a state title. It’s a process that not only began last summer with preseason conditioning, but it began three years ago when Bucher took over the program and molded it into his own. That process has paid off as Bucher is The Times 2020 Coach of the Year.

“I think about a lot of those girls that were playing in overtime that night, they were the same girls that were doing sprints on the baseball field last summer,” Bucher said. “They are the ones who were out working with the cones and doing agility drills. That was after they spent an hour in the gym taking shots. What this team did this year, it’s a reminder of what honest, hard work will get you.”