South Central's Wes Bucher named 2020 Times Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

Wes Bucher has had some time to sit back and think since the basketball season ended.
It has been nearly a month since South Central came painfully close to advancing to the Class 2A state title game, falling 62-61 in overtime to Frankton when a buzzer-beating shot just missed.
Bucher’s thoughts take him to that game, but the third-year coach spends more time thinking about the process that led the Satellites to the brink of a state title. It’s a process that not only began last summer with preseason conditioning, but it began three years ago when Bucher took over the program and molded it into his own. That process has paid off as Bucher is The Times 2020 Coach of the Year.
“I think about a lot of those girls that were playing in overtime that night, they were the same girls that were doing sprints on the baseball field last summer,” Bucher said. “They are the ones who were out working with the cones and doing agility drills. That was after they spent an hour in the gym taking shots. What this team did this year, it’s a reminder of what honest, hard work will get you.”
The Satellites had good reason to put in hard work during the offseason. South Central won 19 games in 2018-19, a 10-win improvement from Bucher’s first season, and had a lot of talent returning after winning its first sectional title in 14 years. The challenge was going to be competition. South Central was moved up a level, going from Class A to Class 2A this season.
“The message to the team was that every pass had to be a little more crisp,” Bucher said. “At the beginning of this season, when we were playing some smaller competition, we made sure to point out the errors we were making. Those errors weren’t going to help get us to our end goal. Every drill we did was a reminder of that.”
Bucher might have been the one who called for the summer workouts or the intricate drills during the season. But it was up to South Central’s seniors to execute the process. Bucher and his coaching staff leaned heavily on a trio of seniors: Faith Biggs, Lexy Wade and Amber Wolf. All three were named captains and became extensions of the coaching staff throughout the season.
“It’s one thing for an adult to be telling you something, but when it’s one of your peers, you’re more likely to listen,” Bucher said. “It made things very easy on the coaching staff. You see these seniors, in every sport they play, they stick out.”
Wolf led the Satellites with 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Biggs scored a team-high 17 points in a sectional title win over North Judson while Wade was a key defensive reserve for the Satellites.
The North Judson game was the catalyst for continued postseason success with regional wins over Adams Central and Bremen. It also served as the moment when Biggs realized that Bucher had come full circle from a first-time varsity coach her sophomore year to a fully-confident field general her senior year.
“He came in and said, ‘This is where we draw the line,’” Biggs said. “We had lost to North Judson by two earlier in the year and last season we lost to them (by 37). We knew that we could beat them. That was the game where he brought it all together.”
Part of the process for South Central’s success was working beyond the basketball court. Bucher brought a family atmosphere to the program and it was a key part of the foundation that he spent three years building toward. That atmosphere was on full display as Bucher walked out of the locker room following the overtime loss to Frankton in the semistate game and a long line of South Central parents, family and friends gave him a warm ovation. The same followed as each player walked out of the locker room.
“Coach Buch(er) had to restart the whole program,” Biggs said. “It was all new to him that first year. Last year he started putting the pedal to the metal. This year, he knew that he could coach. He knew what he was doing. It went beyond that. He wanted to leave the drama from past years behind and he talked about being a family. We all liked each other and we all came together.”