South Central's Tony Wallace is Times' 2022 Softball Coach of the Year

UNION MILLS — Tony Wallace knows a thing or two about South Central athletics.

As a three-sport athlete for the Satellites in the early 1980s, his teams saw modest success, never making it past the sectional round in the old single-class postseason format.

He watched as his daughter played for the South Central softball team that lost in the final four round at state in 2007.

He knows all too well how difficult it can be making it to the big game. But this year he guided South Central to the school's first-ever state championship game appearance.

"It means a lot," Wallace said. "I mean, I've been associated with this school for more years than I can remember."

And now, Wallace is the Times 2022 Softball Coach of the Year.

Wallace has been the Satellites coach for eight years now — seven seasons due to COVID-19 wiping out the 2020 season. He's won the sectional in each of those seasons, captured five regional crowns, and this year won semistate for a berth in the state final.

Wallace thinks the team's experience from that recent success, as well as his players playing deep into the postseason in basketball and volleyball, were part of a recipe for success this season.

The South Central coach is quick to credit anybody but himself for the Satellites' historic 2022 campaign.

"I owe it all to my coaches and to the players that we've had," Wallace said. "I mean, I can't ask for a better group of players. Parents have been phenomenal. My coaches have been top-notch. And I can't say enough about my coaches, because they do it all for me. Without without them, we wouldn't be nowhere."

A couple of years ago, Wallace suffered a stroke. Gary Biggs, one of South Central's assistant coaches, reached out soon after Wallace was released from the hospital. His message? A simple one.

"You've got to get back into the swing of things," Wallace remembers him saying. "No sitting around and boohoo-ing."

Wallace, with the help of his coaching staff taking over much of the physical demands of the job, didn't miss a beat — or a pitch to be more specific.

"Never missed a batter in eight years," Wallace said. "I think some of that's stubbornness, but I can't say enough about those guys. They were my backbone. They were my inspiration. They kept me going."

The coaching staff's attitude was reflected in the team this year. South Central came into 2022 with some promise. The Satellites had made it to semistate a year ago and returned four seniors, including second team All-Area selection Kenzie Lenze and power-hitting shortstop Delanie Gale.

Despite that, not many people would have expected them to be one of the final two Class A teams standing in the entire state.

A lot of that Wallace credits to his team never quitting.

The Satellites lost back-to-back games to end the regular season. Rather than mulling on the defeats, they turned around and won their three sectional games by a combined score of 52-0.

In the semistate semifinal against Cowan, South Central surrendered the lead in the sixth inning, pushing the game to extra innings. Rather than letting the fact they gave away a late lead spiral further, the Satellites rallied in the ninth inning, scoring five runs, and advanced.

In the state final, Tecumseh got off to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. South Central responded with three runs of its own in the second. Another two Tecumseh runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth didn't faze the Satellites either.

They rallied again, pushing two runs of their own across the plate in the sixth. In the end, it wasn't enough, but the prevailing message after the game was the same as it had been been all year.

"Our girls had no quit in them," Wallace said after the loss.

Wallace is a self-described old-school coach. When he took over the program he put an emphasis on conditioning and fundamentals. He stressed the importance of a matching uniform, from helmets to pants to cleats.

He got into coaching softball when he was just 18. His younger sister's team needed a coach and he volunteered. When he had a daughter of his own, he coached her town ball and travel ball teams.

In a lot of ways the South Central job fell into his lap. He enjoyed coaching and thought he had a knack for it but never truly considered he'd do it at the high-school level.

Then when the Satellites job opened in the fall of 2014, he realized his work with the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office and as chief of the Hanna Volunteer Fire Department would allow him the free time in afternoons necessary to coach. Once he put his hat in the ring, the rest was history.

Now, eight years, 154 wins, and — most importantly — one state final appearance later, Wallace isn't quitting yet.