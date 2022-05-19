South Suburban advances in NJCAA district tournament

MEN'S BASEBALL

South Suburban advances to winners bracket: After rain postponed the start to South Suburban's district championship tournament, the Bulldogs beat John A. Logan on Thursday, 4-3. In the double-elimination tournament, SSC now moves on to the winner's side of the bracket where it will face the winner of Wabash Valley and Iowa Western. In Thursday's win James Burke kept the Vols' bats in check, allowing two runs on seven hits across seven innings. Jacob Mucha tallied two hits and a walk with Noah Gulley walking twice and scoring a run. The winner of the MIdwest District Championship will move on to the NJCAA World Series.

PREP SPORTS

LaPorte native named IHSAA Assistant Commissioner: Janie Ulmer will become an assistant commissioner for Indiana's state high school athletics governing body. Ulmer is a LaPorte native and a Vlaparaiso University graduate. She spent 24 years with the LaPorte Community School Corporation. Ulmer is currently the principal at Hamilton Southeastern High School. Ulmer's appointment will take effect on July 1.

MEN'S GOLF

Valpo golfer gets Academic All-District honor: Valparaiso golfer Caleb VanArragon was named to the 2021-2022 CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large First Team for District 5 on Thursday. Its the second-straight year VanArragon has taken home the honor. The award comes in addition to the MVC Scholar Athlete of the Year award he took home earlier this spring. VanArragon posted a program-record 71.35 scoring average this season to pair with his 4.0 grade point average. He also captured six MVC Golfer of the Week awards this season, bringing his career total for the award up to 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0