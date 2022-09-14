 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Suburban basketball adds Chicago high school coach to its staff

SSC men's basketball

South Suburban College's men has qualified for the national tournament for the 10th time in coach John Pigatti's 14 seasons.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

South Suburban adds assistant: South Suburban head coach John Pigatti announced a new addition to his coaching staff on Wednesday. Former high school basketball coach Lamont Bryant will be joining the Bulldogs' staff. Bryant compiled a 229-56 record in his time at the high school level. He coached at the Chicago schools Marshall, Whitney Young and Hyde Park. He captured a state title in 2008 with Marshall. Bryant's former players include three NBA players, including the Lakers' Patrick Beverly.

PRO GOLF

McIlroy: LIV should be barred from Ryder Cup: With the PGA in Rome this week — at the same course that will host the Ryder Cup next year — questions have turned to the involvement of LIV players in the international competition. Rory McIlroy, one of the PGA's biggest supporters, has stuck to his guns, reiterating his belief that LIV players should not be a part of the yearly competition. Luke Donald, Europe's captain, on the other hand, says he wants whichever players will give his team the best chance to win — even if that includes LIV players.

