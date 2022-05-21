COLLEGE BASEBALL

South Suburban drops elimination game: South Suburban faced off against Wabash Valley with its season on the line on Saturday. The Bulldogs couldn't keep up with Warriors, losing 11-1. Wabash State jumped on the board early, scoring four runs in the first. South Suburban notched its lone run in the second frame but couldn't muster anything else, eventually getting run-ruled in five innings. The Bulldogs season comes to a close with the loss in the Midwest District Tournament with a final record of 42-19.

Valpo regular season finale canceled: A win on Friday will serve as Valparaiso's final tune up before the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament gets underway after Saturday's rubber match with Evansville was called off. The Beacons had took an early 3-0 in the contest but bad weather forced the cancellation. Instead, the Beacons will turns their attention to postseason play. They'll open the MVC Tournament on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against fifth-seeded Indiana State. Valparaiso's 5-15 conference record was bottom of the MVC in the regular season.

PRO BASEBALL

Railcats drop home opener: The Railcats celebrated their home opener on Friday but after a lengthy rain delay, it was Lincoln that would be celebrating, walking away with a 13-3 victory. Gary SouthShore surrendered five runs in the first and could never come back from it. The SaltDogs talled three or more runs in an inning on three different occasions and scored at least once in five innings on Friday.

