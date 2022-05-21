Times Staff and Wire Reports
South Suburban drops elimination game: South Suburban faced off against Wabash Valley with its season on the line on Saturday. The Bulldogs couldn't keep up with Warriors, losing 11-1. Wabash State jumped on the board early, scoring four runs in the first. South Suburban notched its lone run in the second frame but couldn't muster anything else, eventually getting run-ruled in five innings. The Bulldogs season comes to a close with the loss in the Midwest District Tournament with a final record of 42-19. Valpo regular season finale canceled: A win on Friday will serve as Valparaiso's final tune up before the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament gets underway after Saturday's rubber match with Evansville was called off. The Beacons had took an early 3-0 in the contest but bad weather forced the cancellation. Instead, the Beacons will turns their attention to postseason play. They'll open the MVC Tournament on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against fifth-seeded Indiana State. Valparaiso's 5-15 conference record was bottom of the MVC in the regular season.
Railcats drop home opener: The Railcats celebrated their home opener on Friday but after a lengthy rain delay, it was Lincoln that would be celebrating, walking away with a 13-3 victory. Gary SouthShore surrendered five runs in the first and could never come back from it. The SaltDogs talled three or more runs in an inning on three different occasions and scored at least once in five innings on Friday.
PHOTOS: South Suburban plays Morton (Ill.) in baseball
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_1
South Suburban’s Scott Hansen connects for a triple in the first inning against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_2
South Suburban’s Scott Hansen make the throw to first against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_3
South Suburban’s Scott Hansen talks with coach Steve Ruzich at third base after he was hit by a pitch against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_4
South Suburban’s Scott Hansen gets a RBI single in the fifth inning against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_5
South Suburban’s Nicholas Johnstone hits a home run in the second inning against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_6
South Suburban’s Dawson Tanner is hit on the helmet by a pitch against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_7
South Suburban’s Justin Janowski takes the throw from pitcher Harrison Dubois as Morton’s Tommy Schroeder gets back to first base on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_8
South Suburban’s Keagan Bobbitt pitches in relief against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_9
South Suburban’s Justin Janowski connects in the fifth inning against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_10
South Suburban’s Trey Walker attempts a bunt against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_11
South Suburban’s Dalton Alford throw to first base to complete a double play as Morton’s Luke Ulbert is out at second on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_12
South Suburban’s Nicholas Johnstone is congratulated by teammates after his home run against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_13
South Suburban's Nicholas Johnstone connects against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_14
South Suburban’s Donavan Noble looks to throw to first as Morton’s Logan Romasantais is out at second on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_15
South Suburban’s Nicholas Johnstone blocks a ball in the dirt against Morton College on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_16
South Suburban’s Bradley White heads home from third in the first inning against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_17
South Suburban’s Dalton Alford chases down Morton’s Trent Lawrence as he tries to advance to second base on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_18
South Suburban’s Jacob Mucha gets back to first against as Morton’s Julio Trevino waits for the throw on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_19
South Suburban’s Dawson Tanner, left, and Nicholas Johnstone high-five after scoring against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_20
South Suburban’s Nicholas Johnstone takes the pitch from Harrison Dubois in the third inning against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041522-spt-bbc-ssc_21
South Suburban catcher Nicholas Johnstone points back to the mound after pitcher Harrison Dubois get the the last out of an inning against Morton on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
