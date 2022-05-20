COLLEGE BASEBALL

South Suburban falls to Western Iowa: Coming off a win over John A. Logan on Thursday, South Suburban turned its sights to Western Iowa for Game 2 of its Midwestern District Championship. Things didn't go according to plans for the Bulldogs. The game was called after just six innings due to run rule as the Reivers led 14-3. After one inning, South Suburban found itself with a 1-0 lead, but couldn't muster much after that. Iowa Western proceeded to score 14 runs over the next five innings to put the game away. The double elimination format of the tournament means South Suburban stays alive and will take on Wabash Valley on Saturday at 9:30 with both teams' seasons on the line.

Offense powers Valpo to win over Evansville: Hanover Central graduate Nolan Tucker was the star of the show for the Beacons on Friday. In Valparaiso's 8-4 win, Tucker went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. The Beacons got three innings out of their starter Jake Miller who surrendered one run and struck out three before handing the ball to Connor Lockwood. Lockwood would go 4 1/3 innings of his own. Valparaiso will wrap up its regular season on Saturday with the rubber match against the Aces with first pitch set for 1 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Kahleah Copper to return for Sky: Last season's WNBA Finals MVP appears to be ready to suit up for the Sky. Kahleah Copper returns from Spain where she took home league MVP honors as well as another championship playing for Perfumerias Avenida. Copper was a key contributor to last season's championship team for Chicago. In the regular season Copper 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game before upping her production to 18.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in the Sky's playoff run. Copper served as an assistant coach for Purdue Northwest during the pandemic.

