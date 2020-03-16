South Suburban men's basketball season over as NJCAA, NAIA shut down winter, spring sports

John Pigatti figured this was coming, but that didn't make the news any easier to take.

Pigatti, the South Suburban College men's basketball coach, learned his season was over Monday when the NJCAA announced the cancellation of all winter championships as well as spring sports.

The Bulldogs (29-4) qualified for the NJCAA Division II nationals for the 10th time in Pigatti's 14-year tenure. The tournament, originally scheduled to start Tuesday in Danville, Ill., was postponed last week until April 20.

"It stings either way," Pigatti said of the cancellation news. "I thought it might happen. (But) until you see the reality, there's always hope."

Now, Pigatti and his player shift to offseason mode. SSC's sophomores will be looking for places to play next season, with the highest profile recruit — guard Courtney Carter — expected to commit this week. Carter has offers from Southern Illinois Edwardsville and North Carolina Asheville along with serious interest from Fresno State and South Alabama.

"This is really unfortunate for our sophomores and I feel bad for them," Pigatti said, lamenting the lost opportunity to showcase themselves for four-year schools.