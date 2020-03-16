South Suburban men's basketball season over as NJCAA, NAIA shut down winter, spring sports

John Pigatti figured this was coming, but that didn't make the news any easier to take.
Pigatti, the South Suburban College men's basketball coach, learned his season was over Monday when the NJCAA announced the cancellation of all winter championships as well as spring sports.
The Bulldogs (29-4) qualified for the NJCAA Division II nationals for the 10th time in Pigatti's 14-year tenure. The tournament, originally scheduled to start Tuesday in Danville, Ill., was postponed last week until April 20.
"It stings either way," Pigatti said of the cancellation news. "I thought it might happen. (But) until you see the reality, there's always hope."
Now, Pigatti and his player shift to offseason mode. SSC's sophomores will be looking for places to play next season, with the highest profile recruit — guard Courtney Carter — expected to commit this week. Carter has offers from Southern Illinois Edwardsville and North Carolina Asheville along with serious interest from Fresno State and South Alabama.
"This is really unfortunate for our sophomores and I feel bad for them," Pigatti said, lamenting the lost opportunity to showcase themselves for four-year schools.
In-person recruiting, both for four-year schools and junior colleges, is on hold until April 15. But Pigatti expects to continue to help his departing players as well as work on building his own roster for next season.
"I can't go out and watch kids play," he said. "(Just) a lot of film evaluation and talking on the phone."
Also Monday, the NAIA announced the cancellation of winter championships and spring sports. That shut down competition locally for Indiana Northwest and Calumet College.
IUN athletic director Ryan Shelton praised the decision to grant spring athletes an extra year of eligibility.
"This is a welcome relief for our student-athletes and we are committed to helping them hit the ground running once we are able to begin training and playing again," Shelton said in a statement.
Shelton, who also is IUN's women's basketball coach, has not seen his recruiting efforts hampered by the current crisis.
"Our women’s basketball coaching staff decided to pursue high school seniors for this recruiting class rather than wait on potential transfers from junior colleges and the NCAA transfer portal," Shelton said. "Because of that we signed a big class this winter for 2020 and were able to address all of our recruiting needs early."
He acknowledged the moratorium on in-person contacts "will certainly provide a challenge" for the school's other coaches, who "will need to rely solely on phone and electronic communication (text and email) to complete their recruiting."