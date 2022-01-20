South Suburban men's basketball moves to 16-0

South Suburban moves to 16-0: Camron Donatlan scored a game-high 28 points and added seven assists, six rebounds and two steals as NJCAA Division II top-ranked South Suburban beat Olive-Harvey 92-76 on Thursday. Damonte Taylor scored 18 for the Bulldogs (16-0), while Damarco Minor and Nnesomachi Nnebedum both had 16 points.

Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso to OT win: Kevion Taylor had a season-high 22 points as Valparaiso edged past Northern Iowa 83-80 in overtime on Wednesday night. Ben Krikke's basket with 1:40 left in overtime gave Valparaiso the lead for good with his two free throws with eight seconds left ensuring the victory. Trevor Anderson had 16 points for Valparaiso (9-10, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Thomas Kithier added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kobe King had 13 points. Noah Carter scored a career-high 33 points plus 10 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (9-8, 5-2), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Trae Berhow added 14 points. Bowen Born had 11 points.