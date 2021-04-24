 Skip to main content
South Suburban places eighth at national tourney
South Suburban places eighth at national tourney

Deshawndre Washington

South Suburban's Deshawndre Washington scored 27 points Saturday in the seventh-place game of the NJCAA Division II national tourney.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SSC eighth at national tourney: Deshawndre Washington scored a game-high 27 points Saturday, but South Suburban College lost 66-63 to Southern Arkansas in the seventh-place game of the NJCAA Division II national tourney in Danville. Courtney Fields added nine points for the Bulldogs, who finished 1-2 at the event.

PRO SOCCER

Perez says Super League clubs 'can't leave' plan: Real Madrid’s president insists all 12 clubs that signed up for the ill-fated Super League are still bound by contract to launching the controversial breakaway of Europe’s elite soccer teams. In an interview with Spanish sports daily AS on Saturday, Madrid president Florentino Pérez said the clubs can't back out like some have announced. “The fact is, the clubs can’t leave,” Pérez said. “Some, because of the pressure, have had to say they’ll leave. But this project, or something very similar, will happen, and I hope it’s in the near future.” All six English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham — backed away from the proposal within 48 hours of its unveiling last weekend because of a backlash by fans and authorities. Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan followed suit a day later.m Barcelona has maintained its support for a project president Joan Laporta says is “absolutely necessary” for his troubled club’s finances, while acknowledging that the scheme’s critics must be listened to. The 74-year-old Pérez, who has presided over Madrid for most of the past two decades, was supposed to be the first chairman of the Super League of 20 teams that would replace the Champions League run by UEFA. Pérez denied reports that U.S. financier JP Morgan Chase had also deserted the project.

AUTO RACING

Burton wins first Xfinity Series race at Talladega: The rain came at a good time for Jeb Burton, helping him end a years-long personal winless stretch that had left him at times doubting his future in racing. Burton got his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday when heavy rain halted the action with 23 laps left, securing his first high level win since a truck race in 2013. “The rain didn’t hurt my feelings at all,” Burton said. “Everything I’ve been through in my career, to get one, we didn’t really care how we did it. But we ran up front all day. It definitely wasn’t a fluke. "We led a lot of laps and it was a blast to drive.” He said he was “a little bit in disbelief” when told that he had been declared the winner, showing little initial reaction. The disappointment at not getting to finish it passed when he remembered his own career struggles at finding rides and sponsors — much less wins.mBurton passed cousin Harrison Burton on the inside on Lap 82 and stayed up front before a seven-car wreck forced a caution and the downpour sent the cars to pit road. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver Ward Burton, had opened the season with three straight top-five finishes.

