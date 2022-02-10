South Suburban's Camron Donatlan named national player of week

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SSC's Donatlan earns national honor: South Suburban College sophomore guard Camron Donatlan was named National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Men's Player of the Week. He averaged 26.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.0 blocks as the No. 1 Bulldogs went 3-0. On Thursday night, South Suburban improved to 24-0 with a 92-38 win over visiting Wright. Damonte Taylor led SSC with 19 points, while Donatlan had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds along with four assists and three steals.

Indiana reinstates suspended players: The Indiana Hoosiers should be at full strength when they visit No. 17 Michigan State on Saturday. Coach Mike Woodson announced that the five players who were suspended for Tuesday night's loss at Northwestern will be reinstated this weekend. Starting guards Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart were joined on the bench by backup guards Tamir Bates and Khristian Lander and center Michael Durr. All five are in Woodson's regular rotation but sat out after an apparent curfew violation. Indiana lost to the Wildcats, 59-51.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Purdue Northwest falls: Dash Shaw scored 16 points and Mercedes Simmons added 10, but Purdue Northwest lost 59-47 to Wayne State in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action in Detroit. The Pride are 8-14 overall, 5-11 in league play.

Notre Dame beats Miami: Maddy Westbeld scored 21 points with a career-best four 3-pointers, Maya Dodson had a double-double and No. 18 Notre Dame rolled to a 69-53 home win over Miami. Sonia Citron scored 15 points with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Fighting Irish (19-5, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from a loss at Florida State to improve to 12-0 at home. The Fighting Irish are at No. 3 Louisville on Sunday. The Cardinals received a forfeit win over Virginia on Thursday because of travel problems.

