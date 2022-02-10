South Suburban's Camron Donatlan named national player of week

Times Staff and Wire Reports
SSC's Donatlan earns national honor: South Suburban College sophomore guard Camron Donatlan was named National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Men's Player of the Week. He averaged 26.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.0 blocks as the No. 1 Bulldogs went 3-0. On Thursday night, South Suburban improved to 24-0 with a 92-38 win over visiting Wright. Damonte Taylor led SSC with 19 points, while Donatlan had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds along with four assists and three steals.
Indiana reinstates suspended players: The Indiana Hoosiers should be at full strength when they visit No. 17 Michigan State on Saturday. Coach Mike Woodson announced that the five players who were suspended for Tuesday night's loss at Northwestern will be reinstated this weekend. Starting guards Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart were joined on the bench by backup guards Tamir Bates and Khristian Lander and center Michael Durr. All five are in Woodson's regular rotation but sat out after an apparent curfew violation. Indiana lost to the Wildcats, 59-51. Purdue Northwest falls: Dash Shaw scored 16 points and Mercedes Simmons added 10, but Purdue Northwest lost 59-47 to Wayne State in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action in Detroit. The Pride are 8-14 overall, 5-11 in league play. Notre Dame beats Miami: Maddy Westbeld scored 21 points with a career-best four 3-pointers, Maya Dodson had a double-double and No. 18 Notre Dame rolled to a 69-53 home win over Miami. Sonia Citron scored 15 points with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Fighting Irish (19-5, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from a loss at Florida State to improve to 12-0 at home. The Fighting Irish are at No. 3 Louisville on Sunday. The Cardinals received a forfeit win over Virginia on Thursday because of travel problems.
Gallery: South Suburban plays Prairie State in men's basketball
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-54
South Suburban College's Christian Heffner defends Prairie State's Humza Robinson on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-16
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti encourages his team to play better against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-22
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann goes after the loose ball against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-5
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti listens to the referee during their 95-71 defeat of Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-43
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann gets an easy layup against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-6
South Suburban College's Damarco Miner gets control of the ball against Prairie State's Humza Robinson (10) during the Bulldogs' 95-71 victory on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-39
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan tries to get around Prairie State's Dion Alexander on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-13
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan splits between two Prairie State defenders on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-52
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann blocks the shot of Prairie State's Humza Robinson on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-8
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor drives over Prairie State's Dekari Graham during Tuesday's 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-33
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten shoots over Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-40
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan is harassed by Prairie State's Dion Alexander Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-19
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan shoots over Prairie State's Dion Alexander on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-1
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten drives to the basket against Prairie State during their 95-71 win on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-34
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan shoots over Prairie State defenders on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-14
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor scores over Prairie State's Morgan Rashed on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-20
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor drives over Prairie State's Will Mendez on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-4
South Suburban College's Damarco Miner drives to the basket against Prairie State's Christian Barbieri in Tuesday's 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-24
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor drives around Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-3
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten drives to the basket against Prairie State during Tuesday's 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-36
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan drives into Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-26
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten drives on Prairie State's Morgan Rashed on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-12
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor hangs on the rim after a dunk against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-10
South Suburban College's Cameron Donatlan drives past Prairie State's Dekari Graham in Tuesday's 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-57
South Suburban College's Christian Heffner leads a fast break against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-32
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan drives to the basket against Prairie State's Morgan Rashed on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-31
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten is tied up by Prairie State's Jaylin Brown on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-42
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor brings the ball up against Prairie State's Humza Robinson on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-2
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten drives to the basket against Prairie State during Tuesday's 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-28
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor shoots over Prairie State's Morgan Rashed on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-51
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor brings the ball up court against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-37
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann grabs a rebound against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-23
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten is fouled by Prairie State's Morgan Rashed on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-53
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti was not pleased with the offense against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-27
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan holds off Prairie State's Will Mendez on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-17
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan has the ball tipped away by Prairie State's Humza Robinson as teammate Morgan Rashed looks on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-25
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor starts to drive around Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-21
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor drives to the basket over Prairie State's Will Mendez on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-45
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti meets with his players before the start of their game on Tuesday against Prairie State in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-55
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti shouts out a play on Tuesday against Prairie State in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-48
South Suburban College's Christian Heffner saves the ball from going out of bounds against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-15
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti talks to Damarco Minor (2) during a timeout against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-30
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten is tied up by Prairie State's Jaylin Brown on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-49
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann gets tied up with Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-46
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti relaxes with the referees before their game against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-50
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann and Prairie State's Dekari Graham battle for the ball on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-38
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor scores ahead of Prairie State's Humza Robinson on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-9
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor drives over Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday during their 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-29
South Suburban College's Nuri Knighten struggles to get his shot off against Prairie State's Jaylin Brown on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-18
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan is called for the charge on Prairie State's Dion Alexander on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-44
South Suburban College's Damontae Taylor drives past Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-11
South Suburban College coach John Pigatti draws up a play during a timeout against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-7
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor has the ball tipped away by Prairie State's Humza Robinson during Tuesday's 95-71 win in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-35
South Suburban College's Camron Donatlan drives on Prairie State's Dekari Graham on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-47
South Suburban College's Christian Heffner looks for help against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-41
South Suburban College's Cameron Bartmann scores against Prairie State on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
120221-spt-bkc-ssc-56
South Suburban College's Damarco Minor steals the ball from Prairie State's Humza Robinson on Tuesday in Chicago Heights.
Kevin Tanaka, The Times
