South Suburban's Courtney Carter named DII Juco player of the year

Not even Courtney Carter saw this coming.

The South Suburban guard and Southern Illinois Edwardsville commit was named NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year on Thursday.

“I didn’t even imagine that I would ever be national player of the year,” Carter said. “Just put in the work. I promise it’ll pay off. If you’re outworking everybody, it’ll show.”

The Memphis native overcame injuries, canceled tournaments and doubting coaches to earn the honor.

“I’m mentally changed completely (from when I got to SSC). I look at everything differently based on what Coach (John) Pigatti has been teaching me,” Carter said. “He’s been a great mentor on and off the court.”

Carter played both the regional and national tournament in 2018 with a broken foot, Pigatti said. He was redshirted last season to recover.

“He didn’t complain at all about it. Just played. I really never let him come off the court,” Pigatti said. “He persevered through it. He’s just a really, really tough competitor.”

Carter committed to SIUE last month over offers from Fresno State, North Carolina Asheville and others.