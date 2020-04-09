You are the owner of this article.
South Suburban's Courtney Carter named DII Juco player of the year
Men’s basketball

SSCs Courtney Carter

South Suburban College's Courtney Carter committed to Southern Illinois Edwardsville last weekend.

 Provided

Not even Courtney Carter saw this coming.

The South Suburban guard and Southern Illinois Edwardsville commit was named NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year on Thursday.

“I didn’t even imagine that I would ever be national player of the year,” Carter said. “Just put in the work. I promise it’ll pay off. If you’re outworking everybody, it’ll show.”

The Memphis native overcame injuries, canceled tournaments and doubting coaches to earn the honor.

“I’m mentally changed completely (from when I got to SSC). I look at everything differently based on what Coach (John) Pigatti has been teaching me,” Carter said. “He’s been a great mentor on and off the court.”

Carter played both the regional and national tournament in 2018 with a broken foot, Pigatti said. He was redshirted last season to recover.

“He didn’t complain at all about it. Just played. I really never let him come off the court,” Pigatti said. “He persevered through it. He’s just a really, really tough competitor.”

Carter committed to SIUE last month over offers from Fresno State, North Carolina Asheville and others.

“He had plenty of offers. He had plenty of people that were interested in him. A lot of coaches came out and saw him play throughout the year,” Pigatti said. “As a junior college coach, my job is to win games and develop these players to the best of their abilities over the one or two years that I have them and move them on to four-year schools. I’m glad we were able to help Courtney.”

Defense was always a strength, but Pigatti said Carter developed into a much better scorer and shooter in his time in South Holland.

“I’m a completely different person from what everybody knew me before I came to South Suburban. I was just a defensive stopper, energy guy. That was about it. I switched my whole game around, worked on my offense and shooting and became an all-around dominant player,” Carter.

This is the third national player of the year in seven seasons for South Suburban. EC Central graduate Michael Harris won in 2013, Javon Mooring in 2016.

The Bulldogs qualified for the national tournament this year but it was canceled amid concerns about COVID-19.

“Even with the lockdown, I’m still working out, outside dribbling up and down the street. It hasn’t stopped my work at all,” he said. “I’m hungry. I want more. I wanted a national championship and I wasn’t able to get it. The national player of the year is a great honor, but I want more.”

