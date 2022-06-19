Southpaw,, Globetrotters mascot get their day in the sun

WHITING — Saturday was unofficially White Sox day in Whiting as Southpaw, the team's mascot, was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in a ceremony held in the hall's parking lot under sunny skies and with many fans in attendance.

Globie, from the Harlem Globetrotters, joined Southpaw as the only other Class of 2022 inductee.

But since the 2020 class had only been inducted virtually due to the pandemic, fans got to meet most of that group as well.

That class included Oriole Bird from the Baltimore Orioles, Youppi! from the Montreal Canadiens, Boomer from the Indiana Pacers and Blue from the Indianapolis Colts.

All but Blue, who had a prior commitment, were on hand.

The ceremony was hosted by ESPN Chicago Radio personality Carmen DeFalco.

"Mascots play such an important part of sports," DeFalco said. "Let's face it, games wouldn't be the same without 'em."

DeFalco said he was impressed with the building at 1851 Front St.

"I think it's great for kids and families to come and experience one of the fun and pure parts of sports," DeFalco said.

The hall was built to serve as both an interactive children's museum and to pay tribute to the mascots of professional and collegiate teams that bring so many smiles to faces, regardless of the outcome of the game.

David Raymond, the hall's founder who was also the original performer inside the Phillie Phanatic costume, presented inductees with their oversized Hall of Fame rings.

He said mascots are associated with "silly, wacky, furry fun," but that is only part of their story.

"I want you to know what these characters do in their community is something that would take your breath away," Raymond said.

He said that includes hospital visits and making wishes come true for people with illnesses.

"They provide moments of joy that folks will remember forever," Raymond said.

The star of the day was Southpaw, as people wearing White Sox jerseys were scattered throughout the crowd to show their support.

Southpaw wore a gold jacket and shoes to match for the special occasion, and White Sox TV announcer Jason Benetti provided an induction speech via recorded video.

"Southpaw means so much to the White Sox and the team's fans and especially the kids here in Chicago," Benetti said.

Benetti said that in addition to performing at White Sox games, Southpaw has also performed at 17 Major League Baseball All Star games and at the 2009 Presidential Inauguration.

Southpaw debuted in 2004 and has shown much more staying power than previous White Sox mascots Ribbie and Roobarb, whom only longtime loyal Sox fans would likely remember.

He received a loud round of applause from the crowd when introduced on Saturday and basked in the sounds of Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believin', which served as the rallying song for the 2005 World Champion White Sox team.

Jenice Rosales came from Tinley Park with her husband, Jamie, and their two sons.

"We're here because we're big White Sox fans and we wanted to come see the mascots," Jenice said. "We've always been wanting to come and we finally made the trip."

She said she loved the museum and that the family will be back.

"It's really educational for the kids," Jenice said.

Toni and Tim Ward came from Manhattan, Illinois, with their young daughter. They all wore White Sox apparel.

It was their first trip to the hall, and Toni said Southpaw's induction was long overdue.

"We are season-ticket holders, so we see him all of the time at the game," Toni said.

Jimmy Belinsky, of Hobart, played in a inflatable Chicago Blackhawks hockey rink along with his son, Liam.

The rink was part of a Fan Fest experience that, along with bounce houses and photo and autograph opportunities with the mascots, made for a fun-filled afternoon.

Belinsky said the members of his family are big Sox fans who came for Southpaw, whom he said is special because he is funny, interacts with everyone and gets the crowd revved up.

"He's the greatest mascot ever," Belinsky said. "He's fun to be with. He loves the kids."

The induction even had an international flavor, as Consulate General Aaron Annable gave an introduction for Youppi!.

Annable was born and raised in Montreal.

"In a way, Youppi! and I grew up together," Annable said.

