Speedy Randall Nauden piles up touchdowns for Marian Catholic

Randall Nauden always was one of the bigger kids on the youth football teams he played for, which is why he was on the offensive line till seventh grade.

Now Nauden is one of the fastest kids around, which is why he's emerging as a running back to watch in the sophomore class.

"I always had the desire to score touchdowns," he said, and that wish is being fulfilled in a big way this fall.

Nauden ran 16 times for 126 yards and four TDs last Friday as Marian won Chicago Heights bragging rights with a 33-6 victory over crosstown rival Bloom.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has 59 carries for 270 yards and seven touchdowns for the Spartans (2-1), who open CCL/ESCC Purple play Friday against visiting St. Patrick. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Nauden had the advantage last year of playing alongside current Northern Illinois running back Tajheem Lawson.

"I've been surrounded by hard-core athletes," Nauden said. "I saw what (Lawson) did, I saw what I had to do."

Marian coach Erick Middleton knew early on Nauden would be able to step into the lead back role when Lawson graduated.