Speedy Randall Nauden piles up touchdowns for Marian Catholic

Randall Nauden always was one of the bigger kids on the youth football teams he played for, which is why he was on the offensive line till seventh grade.
Now Nauden is one of the fastest kids around, which is why he's emerging as a running back to watch in the sophomore class.
"I always had the desire to score touchdowns," he said, and that wish is being fulfilled in a big way this fall.
Nauden ran 16 times for 126 yards and four TDs last Friday as Marian won Chicago Heights bragging rights with a 33-6 victory over crosstown rival Bloom.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has 59 carries for 270 yards and seven touchdowns for the Spartans (2-1), who open CCL/ESCC Purple play Friday against visiting St. Patrick. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Nauden had the advantage last year of playing alongside current Northern Illinois running back Tajheem Lawson.
"I've been surrounded by hard-core athletes," Nauden said. "I saw what (Lawson) did, I saw what I had to do."
Marian coach Erick Middleton knew early on Nauden would be able to step into the lead back role when Lawson graduated.
"This is a young man we've known about since he was in seventh grade," Middleton said. "The kid busts his butt. He works hard."
Nauden is one of Marian's top performers in the weight room as well as on the field, Middleton said. That might have something to do with the fact he trained with Lawson as an eighth-grader.
One benefit of the weightlifting is to get Nauden ready for a larger role in the Marian offense.
"Moving forward, we're looking for 20-25 carries a game for Randall," Middleton said.
"I worked on endurance more, knowing I was the person the team was depending on," Nauden said. "I knew the workload (would increase)."
Meteors' depth takes a hit
The TF North football team's numbers, not big to begin with, have taken a hit.
"We're getting bit by that old injury bug," coach Tristan Stovall said. "We're down three linemen."
One is senior Jaden Evans, who is out with a torn meniscus.
"The last two games, it's been a war of attrition," said Stovall, whose team is 0-3 after losses to Homewood-Flossmoor, Hope Academy and Tinley Park.
One bright spot has been senior running back Michael Hopkins, who ran for 248 yards against Hope and 141 against Tinley Park.
"He's a patient runner, he sets his blocks, he has very good cuts and he'll go," Stovall said.
TF North runners set for invite
TF North hosts its only home meet of the cross country season on Saturday, the Julian Urbina Memorial Invitational at Riverfront Park in South Holland.
The meet is named in honor of Urbina, who ran for the Meteors as a freshman before his tragic death by drowning the following offseason. The invite replaced a meet hosted by Illiana Christian before that school moved to Indiana, and includes many of the same teams as its predecessor.
North figures to have front-runners in both the girls and boys varsity races, which begin at 10 and 10:30 a.m. respectively.
Senior Diego Duran and sophomore Berenice Zepeda both qualified for the last IHSA state meet in 2019 (TF North cross country, like other fall sports in District 215, did not compete last year because of the pandemic, and the IHSA canceled the state finals).
Also in the mix is Zepeda's freshman sister Karen, who never ran cross country before this fall yet won the first two races she entered.
Football recap: Valparaiso, Chesterton win to set up Week 5 showdown of unbeatens
Valparaiso held off a strong push from Michigan City and Chesterton rolled past LaPorte in Week 4 action to set up a clash of Duneland Athletic Conference unbeatens.
Hayden Vinyard scored two of his six touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Valparaiso rallied for a 49-28 victory to extend its DAC winning streak to 28 games.
Junior defensive lineman James Langen III made that Red Devils family proud Friday, registering a sack, several hurries and a fumble recovery in a 42-20 win over Griffith.
JJ Johnson throws for three TDs, Matthew Woods lead strong defensive effort as Crown Point rolls by Lake Central
Crown Point beat Lake Central for the eighth straight time in the series.