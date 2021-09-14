Speedy transfer Willie Roberts adds another dimension for TF South offense, defense

"Honestly, I had to adjust the way I threw to him," Urdiales said. "He was faster (than expected); when I was throwing, it would always be behind him. 'All right, now I've got to adjust myself.'

"And as you see in the games, we were just connecting."

South coach Bob Padjen, meanwhile, could see early on his team would have another big-play option in Roberts.

"He's hard to get if you don't get him right away," Padjen said. "He's fast in space and very elusive."

Roberts also is exceeding expectations.

"We didn't expect him to play both ways," Padjen said. "We didn't really know what we were getting. He's a pleasant surprise. He's a hard worker. He's earned a spot on defense and he's definitely earned a spot on offense."

Roberts' role has narrowed down at South after he played all over the field for Bloom: quarterback, running back, receiver, defensive back. He's also less in the spotlight at South, where running back Ernest Temple already has piled up 446 rushing yards and 626 all-purpose yards in only three games.